‘Love Untangled’ Netflix K-Drama Romance: Filming Concludes & What We Know So Far

Netflix has greenlit an exciting new romance K-drama film, Love Untangled, set in the late 90s. Centered on a student struggling to control her frizzy hair and her love life, she enlists the help of a handsome transfer student in her plan to confess to her crush. Filming has concluded, and we expect to see the film on Netflix by the end of 2025.

Love Untangled is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romance film directed by Namkoong Sun and written by Ji Chun Hee and Wang Doo Ri. The film is produced by bombaramfilm.

What is the plot of Love Untangled?

It is set in 1998 and follows a student, Park Se-ri, who has always been frustrated with her curly hair and believes that if she has any hope of confessing her feelings to her crush, she must first conquer and straighten her hair. She enlists the help of Han Yun-seek, a transfer student, who gets swept up in Park Se-ri’s romantic venture.

Who are the cast members of Love Untangled?

Shin Eun-soo plays Park Se-ri. The actress has starred in supporting roles in Netflix Originals such as A Model Family and Do Sol Sol La La Sol, but this is her first leading role in a Netflix film.

Gong Myoung plays Han Yun-seok. The actor was last seen on Netflix in the movie 20th Century Girl, where he played the guest tole of Jung Woo Ho. His last significant role on Netflix came back in 2019 in the popular K-drama Be Melodramatic. He will also star in the upcoming Netflix series Mercy for None.

Cha Woo-min plays Kim Hyeon. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix title, but not only is she starring in Love Untangled, but he will also star in the series Melo Movie in a supporting role. His role as Kim Hyeon is Park Se-ri’s crush and the most popular student in the school.

Youn Sang-hyun plays Baek Seong-rae. The actor’s first role was in the Netflix period K-drama Under the Queen’s Umbrella. His role as Baek Seong-rae is a classmate of Se-ri, a desk mate, and aids her in her crush confession plans.

Kang Mi-na plays Ko In-jeong. The actress was recently seen in Welcome to Samdal-ri and has appeared in other K-dramas found on Netflix, such as Café Minamdang, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, and Hotel del Luna.

What is the production status of Love Untangled?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming took place in South Korea between September 24th, 2024, and December 15th, 2024.

When is Love Untangled coming to Netflix?

With filming concluded, we could see the film land on Netflix by the end of 2025.

We await Netflix’s announcement of an official release date for Love Untangled.

Are you looking forward to watching Love Untangled on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!