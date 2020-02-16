‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’: Everything We Know So Far

By the power of Grayskull. Netflix is receiving a brand new Master of the Universe series! Based on the classic 80s cartoon series, Masters of the Universe: Revelations will be a direct sequel to the beloved series. We’re gathering all the information you need to know about Masters of the Universe: Revelations, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series created by Kevin Smith and based upon the characters of Masters of the Universe. The series will be produced by Powerhouse Animation Studio and is the third series produced by the studio after Castlevania and Seis Manos. Smith, will be joined by four writers to help create the story; Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (October Faction) and Tim Sheridan (The Death and Return of Superman).

Robert David (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) is serving as an executive producer alongside Kevin Smith.

When is the Netflix release date for Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

We’re still waiting for confirmation on a release date.

From the information that we’ve gathered below, it’s highly like that Masters of the Universe: Revelation will come to Netflix in 2020.

At the earliest, we could see a Summer release date.

Will Masters of the Universe: Revelation receive a second season?

We already have confirmation that Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a limited series, therefore, the series will not have a second season.

What is the plot of Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

A synopsis for the series has been released:

A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan-favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of snake mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!

Some fans have shown some concern that He-Man is taking a back seat as the main character. While the character of Teela may be the one to take center stage, ultimately it is He-Man that will defeat Skeletor in an epic “final battle” for the future of Eternia.

Who are the cast members of Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

In February 2020, we got the first major cast list for the series which includes some huge names.

First and foremost, the person who is set to voice the headline role of He-Man is Chris Wood. Chris and Kevin Smith just recently teamed up on the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot but Chris’s other known credits include Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries and Containment.

We also got a list of the other supporting voice actors which has some huge names involved. Here’s the full list:

Kevin Conroy will voice Mer-Man

Diedrich Bader – Trap Jaw

Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms

Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress

Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela

Mark Hamill as Skeletor

Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn

Phil LaMarr – He-Ro

Justin Long as Roboto

Jason Mews as Stinkor

Griffin Newman as Orko

Alana Oppenheimer as Moss Man

Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man

Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops

Stephen Root as Cringe

Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena

Harley Quinn-Smith as Ileena

Tiffany Smith as Andra

Cree Summer as Priestess.

What is the production status of Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

Current Production Status: Filming/Recording (Last Updated 07/11/2019)

We don’t know the specific date, but recording for the first episode of the series has begun! This was confirmed in a tweet by Kevin Smith:

While in Austin, I got to visit @powerhouseanim and see their genius work on @MastersOfficial! By the Power of Grayskull, these kids are taking my dopey Ep 1 script and making magic with vivid visuals for an epic Eternian adventure! Next week, we record Ep 1 with our killer cast! https://t.co/ZOo2F4bmTI — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 2, 2019

Is the animation being changed?

The beloved 80s cartoon has an art style very befitting of its era and is universally loved. But we can confirm that the new series will not have the same animation.

For the modern take, Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be stylized like an anime. We have full confidence that the series will still look spectacular as Powerhouse Animation has done an excellent job with Castlevania and Seis Manos.

What is the episode count?

Typically, Netflix announces the number of episodes when a new series is ordered. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case for Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

As a limited series, all of the remaining adventures of He-Man will be told in one season. We’d expect to see anywhere between ten and thirteen episodes.

Has Netflix released a trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

It’s going to be a long time before we see the release of a trailer. Hopefully, a teaser trailer will drop in the coming months.

Is the new He-Man film a Netflix Original?

Despite the fact that Netflix alumni, Noah Centineo (Perfect Date, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), has been cast as He-Man, the live-action adaptation of the beloved 80s series is not an Original.

Sony is the developer behind the reboot and will come to theatres worldwide. Masters of the Universe was originally scheduled to be released in 2019 but has been pushed back to March 2021.

Are you excited for the release of Masters of the Universe: Revelation? Let us know in the comments below!