‘Merry Ex-Mas’: Lindsay Lohan Sets Third Netflix Original Movie

Lindsay Lohan and Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA) are gearing up for a third feature film at Netflix called Merry Ex-Mas, What’s on Netflix has learned from multiple sources.

Titled Merry Ex-Mas (which is a very commonly used title when it comes to Christmas romantic comedies), the new movie will star Lindsay Lohan in the lead role, although no other cast members have been mentioned thus far.

Here’s a breakdown of the logline for the new movie project that’s aiming to begin filming in April 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia:

“Avery and Logan haven’t spoken in the 10 years since they broke up. As Christmas approaches, they discover their new partners are siblings, and both of them have been invited to stay with the family for the holidays. Avery proposes they keep their past a secret to avoid any awkward confrontations, but hiding the truth turns out to be more difficult than it seems – and spending time together reignites old sparks.”

Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips, Steve Berman, Bryan Bordon, Michael Damian, and Jimmy Townsend are set to produce.

Given the production starting in 2023, we’d expect the movie to be among the 2024 Christmas movie slate.

As you may know, Lindsay Lohan struck a multi-picture deal with Netflix that included Falling for Christmas, which dropped in 2022. In that movie, Lohan played a spoiled heiress landing in the cozy care of a widower. It debuted to mixed reviews and featured in the global top 10s for six weeks scooping up 124.58 million hours watched between November 6th and December 25th.

Next up at Netflix is Irish Wish, which was first revealed in August 2022. Expected to release in 2023, the second Netflix movie featuring Lohan was shot in the latter half of 2022 in Ireland and sees Lohan playing Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and the love of her life.

Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, and Jane Seymour star.

Elsewhere, Motion Picture Corporation of America is also working on Best. Christmas. Ever. for Netflix, which has been confirmed to be part of Netflix’s 2023 slate of movies.

Are you excited about another Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.