Netflix News and Previews

Netflix Action Movie ‘The Shadow Strays’ Confirms TIFF World Premiere

The Indonesian film is one of several Netflix will be premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
The Shadow Strays Netflix Movie

Picture: Netflix

Netflix has a new action film from Indonesia coming up in the form of The Shadow Strays, which comes from renowned director Timo Tjahjanto, and it’s just confirmed it’ll be making its world premiere at TIFF 2024. 

Netflix unveiled the film in July 2023 as production was already underway and confirmed a 2024 release date as part of the Next on Netflix reveals earlier this year. 

Timo Tjahjanto will reteam with Netflix for his third project, following The Big 4 and The Night Comes For Us. A fourth project is planned with another horror, May the Devil Take You

Adipati Dolken, Hana Malasan, Aurora Ribero, Ali Fikri, and Kristo Immanuel are among the big names appearing in the film when it releases on the platform later this year.

Cast For The Shadow Strays Netflix

Adipati Dolken, Timo Tjahjanto (Director), Hana Malasan, Aurora Ribero, Ali Fikri, Anne P. Ralie (Producer), Kristo Immanuel

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie, courtesy of Netflix:

“Codename 13, a 17-year-old trained assassin is under suspension because of a sloppy mission in Japan. The girl built a conscience when she met Monji, an 11 year old boy who lost his mother to a crime syndicate. When Monji is captured, 13 is hellbent on setting a path of destruction to rescue the boy, including going against her mentor and the organization who hires her, the Shadow.”

Courtesy of the news of the world premiere of The Shadow Strays, we also got our first official picture for the new movie (seen at the top of the article). A small glimpse was seen in the Netflix Indonesia film and series preview video from earlier this year. 

‘The Shrinking of Treehorn’ From Ron Howard No Longer In Works at Netflix

The Shadow Strays is among the “Midnight Madness” events that TIFF runs in which they screen premieres for “the best in action, horror, shock and fantasy cinema.” TIFF takes place throughout Toronto between September 5th and September 15th, with dates for the film’s showings scheduled to be announced on August 13th.

Netflix is also set to premiere in numerous forms, and many of its other titles are set to debut throughout the remainder of 2024 at TIFF. All this week, they’ve been announcing titles with various forms of premieres, whether that be Will & Harper, Rez Ball, Emilia Pérez, or Pedro Páramo.

For the complete list of the new movies coming to Netflix this Fall, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. 

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'The Shrinking of Treehorn' From Ron Howard No Longer In Works at Netflix Article Teaser Photo

'The Shrinking of Treehorn' From Ron Howard No Longer In Works at Netflix
'Kaos' Netflix Series with Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeer: Everything You Need To Know Article Teaser Photo

'Kaos' Netflix Series with Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeer: Everything You Need To Know
Classic Series 'The Hughleys' To Make Netflix Debut in September Article Teaser Photo

Classic Series 'The Hughleys' To Make Netflix Debut in September
'The Witcher' Season 4: Filming To Wrap in October 2024 and Jack Myers Joins Cast Article Teaser Photo

'The Witcher' Season 4: Filming To Wrap in October 2024 and Jack Myers Joins Cast

Recommended

Netflix Movies Coming In Fall 2024

New Movies Coming to Netflix in Fall 2024

An early preview of all the new movies we know are coming up this Fall…

Movies And Series Coming In 2024

Every Movie and Series Still To Come to Netflix in 2024

Our ongoing preview of EVERYTHING dated and confirmed to release on Netflix in 2024.

Whats Coming To Netflix In May 2024 Full Jpg

What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2024

Your full look ahead at what's coming to Netflix throughout May 2024 headlined by Benedict…

His Three Daughters Netflix Movie What We Know So Far

‘His Three Daughters’ Starring Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen Confirms Netflix & Theatrical Release Date

The movie is releasing both in theaters and on Netflix in September 2024.

Netflix Mobile Games Coming Soon To Netflix 2024 And Beyond

New Netflix Mobile Games Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, The Case of The Golden Idol and The Dragon Prince: Xadia…

Whats Coming To Netflix April 2024 Jpg

What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2024

The most comprehensive guide on the internet for all the new movies and series coming…

K Dramas Coming To Netflix In 2024 And Beyond Jpg

New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2024 & Beyond

Here's our preview of K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond.

Animated Movies Coming To Netflix 2024 2025 Beyond

Netflix Animated Movies Coming in 2024, 2025 and Beyond

Ultraman: Rising, a SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off and Spellbound rounds out the year's big new animated…