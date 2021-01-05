Netflix Action-Thriller ‘The Gray Man’: Filming Has Officially Begun

Netflix will continue to dabble in the world of big-budget action thrillers with the adaptation of Mark Greaney’s exciting novel, The Gray Man. Filming for the Original has officially begun, and we’ll be keeping track of all of the latest news, cast announcements, trailers, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Gray Man is an upcoming Netlfix Original action-thriller, directed by Avengers Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. The feature is based on Mark Greaney’s debut novel of the same name.

The Russo Brothers are no strangers to Netflix. Joe Russo wrote the screenplay for the highly successful Original film Extraction, and both Russos served as producers on the project. The pair are also working on a Magic: The Gathering anime series for Netflix, and Extraction’s sequel.

What is the plot of The Gray Man?

The synopsis for The Gray Man has been provided by Production List:

Court Gentry is known as The Gray Man-a legend in the covert realm, moving silently from job to job, accomplishing the impossible, and then fading away. And he always hits his target. But there are forces more lethal than Gentry in the world. And in their eyes, Gentry has just outlived his usefulness. Now, he is going to prove that for him, there’s no gray area between killing for a living-and killing to stay alive.

What is the official production status of The Gray Man?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 05/01/2021)

Thanks to our sources, we’ve learned that filming for The Gray Man began on January 4th, 2021. Currently, the only known location we have listed for filming is Los Angeles, California, but we suspect multiple locations across the world will be used.

The film is set to be Netflix’s biggest production to date, with a huge $200 million budget.

Production will be handled by Roth Kirschenbaum Films and Agbo.

Who are the cast members of The Gray Man?

Subscribers can look forward to watching an incredibly exciting cast:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Count Gentry Ryan Gosling La La Land | Drive | Blade Runner 2049 Lloyd Hansen Chris Evans Avengers Assemble | Captain America: The Winter Soldier | Scott Pilgrim vs. the World TBA Ana De Armas Blade Runner 2049 | No Time to Die | Knives Out TBA Jessica Henwick Love and Monsters | Game of Thrones | Iron Fist TBA Wagner Moura Narcos | Elite Squad | Marighella TBA Julia Butters Once Upon a Time in Hollywood | American Housewife | Criminal Minds TBA Dhanush Raanjhanaa | Vada Chennai | Aasdukalam

We can expect to learn more about the roles of the other cast members soon.

When is The Gray Man Netflix release date?

At the time of writing Netflix has not confirmed an official release date for The Gray Man. With production starting in January 2021 it’s highly like we’ll see the feature arrive sometime in 2022.

Our prediction is The Gray Man will be available to stream on Netflix in the Spring or Summer of 2022.

Thanks to the ongoing global pandemic, release dates are tentative at best. If we are to assume that the production of The Gray Man does not run into production delays then we are still expecting to see the feature arrive by Summer 2022.

Will The Gray Man receive a sequel?

If Netflix plans to develop a film franchise from The Gray Man, there is plenty of source material to choose from.

Netflix could adapt up to eight sequels, as author Mark Greaney has a written a total of nine books in The Gray Man Series.

In chronological order, the sequels to The Gray Man are:

On Target

Ballistic

Dead Eye

Back Black

Gunmetal Gray

Agent in Place

Mission Critical

One Minute Out

If the Original proves to be successful, then we can potentially look forward to more films in the near future.

Are you excited to watch The Gray Man on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!