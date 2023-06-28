Netflix @ Anime Expo 2023: All The Show and Movies To Feature

The annual Anime Expo (AX2023) is just around the corner. Netflix will be debuting new information about its forthcoming anime series and movies. We’re expecting news, first looks, and release dates, and here’s everything we know about the event so far.

Taking place in Los Angeles, the Anime Expo is an annual convention dubbed the “largest anime convention in North America” featuring panels and booths from some of the world’s largest names in the genre and up-and-coming titles too.

Netflix will host an hour-long panel looking into the future of their slate with a bunch of titles (preliminary list of those below).

Per the AX 2023 Schedule, here’s what you can expect from Netflix’s “See What’s Next @ Netflix” panel.

“See What’s Next @ Netflix during their ‘From Japan to the World’ presentation. Get ready for an exciting glimpse into all-new anime & live-action adaptations from Japan and the U.S. and join some of the biggest stars including Eiji Akaso & Kotaro Takata, Masao Maruyama, Special Guest Non and more, as they will talk about exciting new projects”

What time will Netflix’s Anime Panel at AX2023 take place?

Here’s what time the panel will be taking place:

3:15 PM PST

6:15 PM EST

11.15 PM BST

03:45 AM IST

It’s unclear whether the panel will be live-streamed to the general public, however, Netflix has stated that all new videos will be added to Netflix’s Japanese YouTube account.

What Netflix Shows and Movies Will Feature at AX2023?

As mentioned, Netflix teases a few surprises for the event but have already unveiled a number of the shows and movies that will be getting updates:

Beastars (Final Season) – Set to arrive in 2024, we’re getting more information on the fourth and final season

– Set to arrive in 2024, we’re getting more information on the fourth and final season PLUTO – Expected to arrive in October 2023, we’ll be getting more information about the highly anticipated new season. Masao Maruyama will be present at the panel.

– Expected to arrive in October 2023, we’ll be getting more information about the highly anticipated new season. Masao Maruyama will be present at the panel. Pokémon Concierge – A new stop-motion animated series set in the world of Pokémon was announced earlier in the year and set to arrive later in 2023.

– A new stop-motion animated series set in the world of Pokémon was announced earlier in the year and set to arrive later in 2023. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – Netflix US will be the streaming home of the new anime series from VIZ Media in July 2023 and the new live-action adaptation. Eiji Akaso & Kotaro Takata to be present at the panel.

For more on Netflix’s upcoming anime slate, keep an eye on our big preview of what’s coming up in the genre.