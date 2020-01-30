Netflix Biographical-Musical ‘Tick, Tock… Boom!’: Everything We’ve Learned So Far

There’s a whole plethora of musicals on the way but one of the most exciting of the lot coming to Netflix is the on-screen adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tock… Boom. Here’s everything we’ve learned so far about Tick, Tock… Boom, including the plot, cast, filming dates and some background on the creator of the musical the late Jonathan Larson.

Tick, Tock… Boom is an upcoming Netflix Original biographical-musical based on the musical of the same name by composer Jonathan Larson. Directing the musical is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who’s most well known for starring as Jack in Marry Poppins Returns, composing the songs for the Disney animated movie Moana and for the 11 Tony award-winning musical Hamilton. Tick, Tock… Boom will Lin-Manuel’s directorial debut.

Imagine Entertainment is the studio behind the production of Tick, Tock… Boom. Owners of Imagine Entertainment, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are the executive producers, along with Jonathan Larson’s sister Julie Larson.

When is the Netflix release date?

The release date for Tick, Tock… Boom hasn’t been announced yet, but as filming begins in March 2020, it’s more than likely we’ll see an early 2021 release.

What is the plot of Tick, Tock… Boom?

The synopsis for Tick, Tock… Boom has been provided by Netflix:

The musical is set in 1990 and will follow Jon, an aspiring theater composer who waits tables in New York City while writing Superbia, which he hopes will be the great American musical that will finally give him his big career break. The young man is feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon’s career aspiration. Meanwhile, Jon’s best friend and roommate Michael has given up on his creative dream and has taken a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is preparing to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his own impossible dream is worth the cost.

Who are the cast members of Tick, Tock… Boom?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Tick, Tock… Boom:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jon Andrew Garfield The Social Network | Hacksaw Ridge | Amazing Spider-Man Susan Vanessa Hudgens High School Musical | Beastly | Spring Breakers Stephen Sondheim Bradley Whitford Get Out | The West Wing | Saving Mr. Banks Karessa Johnson Alexandra Shipp X-Men: Apocalypse | Love, Simon | Shaft Rose Stevens Judith Light Who’s the Boss? | Transparent | Ugly Betty Roger Joshua Henry Sex and the City | A New York Winter’s Tale | Nip/Tuck Michael Robin de Jesus Camp | Hair Brained | Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit

Some of the cast had only been announced recently, and we can expect to see more on the way soon!

Who was Jonathan Larson?

American playwright and composer Jonathan Larson is most famous for his Tony Award-winning musical Rent. From an extremely young age, and growing up in Whitetail, New York, Larson was exposed to the performing arts. While growing up, he learned to play the trumpet, tuba, piano and would sing in the school’s choir. Larson would continue to be involved in performing arts throughout High School and eventually attended Adelphi University in Garden City, New York to take on a four-year-scholarship.

After spending a Summer in a theatre program in Michigan, Larson returned to New York and moved into a Lower Manhatten apartment. Throughout his time living in New York, Larson would work at the Moondance Diner on weekends, but was hard at work writing and composing music during the weekdays. Eventually, he would collaborate with fellow playwright Billy Aronson, who at the time had been looking to write an update to the musical La bohème.

Larson’s own life experience would seep onto the pages of the musical, which morphed into the Tony award-winning musical Rent. He spent years working on the project, collaborating and editing the musical as we know it today. In a tragic twist of fate, Jonathan never witnessed the musical in its first preview performance Off-Broadway, having died unexpectedly that morning. His death was caused by an aortic dissection, believed to be the cause of undiagnosed Marfan syndrome. The week before passing, Larson has been suffering from dizziness, chest pain and shortness of breath, and incorrect diagnosis of flu and stress was given by the doctors at Cabrini Medical Center and St. Vincent’s Hospital. Upon investigating, it is believed that had he been diagnosed correctly, and surgery been performed, Larson would have lived.

After Larson’s passing, the popularity of Rent skyrocketed. The playwright posthumously was awarded numerous awards for Rent, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and multiple Tony Awards including the Best Musical and Best Original Score.

When does filming begin for Tick, Tock… Boom?

Thanks to Production Weekly, we have a filming date for Tick, Tock… Boom. Filming is scheduled to begin on March 2nd, 2020. The end date for filming has yet to be confirmed.

Filming will take place throughout various locations in New York City. In particular, the SoHo area where Jonathan Larson lived is most likely to be a filming location.

