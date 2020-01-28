Netflix Drama ‘The Power of the Dog’ Starring Benedict Cumberbatch Begins Filming

In his on-screen role in a Netflix Original, Benedict Cumberbatch will star in the screenplay adaptation of The Power of the Dog. Filming has finally begun, and we can look forward to learning more about the drama in the coming months, including filming locations, trailers and ultimately the Netflix release date.

The Power of the Dog is an upcoming Netflix Original drama based on the screenplay written by director Jane Campion. Campion’s screenplay is an adaptation of the 1967 novel of the same name by novelist Thomas Savage. Behind the production of the Original is BBC Films, Bright Star and See-Saw Films.

When is the Netflix release date?

We’re still a long way off before knowing the official release date for The Power of the Dog. IMDb has the film listed for 2021, so we can expect the Original drama to arrive at the earliest in the first quarter of 2021.

Will The Power of the Dog be available to stream in my region?

The only region we’re questioning the release of is the United Kingdom. With BBC Films listed as part of the production, there’s every chance that The Power of the Dog won’t be licensed in the UK. It’s more than likely that the film could be broadcast on BBC One, and then available to stream on BBC iPlayer before eventually making its way to Netflix.

This is similar to how other Netflix and BBC co-productions work like Dracula and Wanderlust.

As for the rest of the world, The Power of the Dog should release in your Netflix region.

What is the plot of The Power of the Dog?

The synopsis for The Power of the Dog has been provided by Netflix:

A pair of brothers who own a large ranch in Montana are pitted against each other when one of them gets married.

The story is based on the plot of the novel of the same name by author Thomas Savage, and could certainly be one of the darker dramas in the Original line up. Elements of the story contain bullying, misogyny, and homosexuality in 1920s Montana.

Who are the cast members?

So far only three cast members have been confirmed to star in The Power of the Dog:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Phil Burbank Benedict Cumberbatch The Imitation Game | Doctor Strange | Star Trek into Darkness Rose Kirsten Dunst Spider-Man | Melancholia | Interview with the Vampire George Burbank Jesse Plemons The Irishman | Breaking Bad | Game Night

Prior to the casting of Kirsten Dunst, actress Elisabeth Moss was cast as Rose but due to scheduling conflicts, she had to back out of the project. Moss is most well known for her role as June Osborne,

Another replacement was Paul Dano who had previously been cast as George Burbank. Despite his best efforts, his scheduling conflicts required him to step down from The Power of the Dog and was replaced by Jesse Plemons.

The Power of the Dog will be the first on-screen leading role in a Netflix Original for actor Benedict Cumberbatch. He has previously starred in a Netflix Original when he lent his voice to the production of Mowgli by portraying Shere Khan the tiger.

When did filming begin for The Power of the Dog?

Thanks to the updated status of IMDb, we have confirmation that The Power of the Dog began filming on January 25th, 2020.

The end date for filming hasn’t been announced, but it’s more than likely filming will conclude in March.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Power of the Dog? Let us know in the comments below!