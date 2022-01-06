Netflix Horror ‘CURS>R’: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in 2022 is the incredibly exciting horror-thriller CURS>R, which Netflix acquired for a seven-figure deal in 2021. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about CURS>R, including the plot, trailers, cast, and the Netflix release date.
CURS>R is an upcoming Netflix Original horror thriller movie written by Simon Allen, and directed by Toby Meakins who makes his feature directorial debut.
In July 2021, Netflix acquired the rights to CURS>R in a multi-million dollar deal
When is the CURS>R Netflix release date?
Netflix hasn’t confirmed a release date for CURS>R, however, we do know that the horror will drop on Netflix sometime in 2022.
We’d expect to see the horror arrive by the Summer of 2022.
What is the plot of CURS>R?
The synopsis of CURS>R has been sourced from IMDb:
A broke student who, in pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize, plays an obscure 1980s survival computer game. Ater a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she soon realizes she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her own life.
Who are the cast members of CURS>R?
Asa Butterfield should be an instantly recognizable face for most Netflix subscribers thanks to his lead role as Otis in the incredibly raunchy comedy Sex Education.
Tony Award-winning actress Kate Fleetwood recently starred in Fate: The Winx Saga as Queen Luna, and can also be seen in Amazon’s The Wheel of Time.
Below is the full cast of CURS>R:
|Role
|Cast Member
|Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
|Laura
|Kate Fleetwood
|The Wheel of Time | Fate: The Winx Saga | King Lear
|Isaac
|Asa Butterfield
|Sex Education | Ender’s Game | Hugo
|Hal
|Eddie Marsan
|The World’s End | Sherlock Holmes | V for Vendetta
|Self
|Robert Englund
|A Nightmare on Elm Street | Freddy vs. Jason | Regular Show
|Lance
|Ryan Gage
|The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies | Outlaw | Angel of Decay
|Thea
|Angela Griffin
|Help | White Lines | The Detail
|Maria
|Caroline Loncq
|The Asset | Nightflyers | No Offence
|Teen Gamer
|George Hannigan
|Last Train to Christmas | Grantchester | The Larkins
|Kayla
|Iola Evans
|The 100 | Phea | Carnival Row
|City By
|George Taylor
|Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows | You & I | Howards End
|Grace
|Ioanna Kimbook
|Inside No. 9 | Forza Horizon 5 | Wedding Season
|Beck
|Joe Bolland
|Martyrs Lane |. The Trial of Christine Keeler | Sherwood
|Gabe
|Pete MacHale
|The Feed | Involuntary Activist | Gangs of London
When and where did the production of CURS>R take place?
Filming took place in London, England, and was carried out between March 18th, 2021, and May 4th, 2021.
Are you going to be watching CURS>R when it arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!