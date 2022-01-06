Netflix Horror ‘CURS>R’: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in 2022 is the incredibly exciting horror-thriller CURS>R, which Netflix acquired for a seven-figure deal in 2021. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about CURS>R, including the plot, trailers, cast, and the Netflix release date.

CURS>R is an upcoming Netflix Original horror thriller movie written by Simon Allen, and directed by Toby Meakins who makes his feature directorial debut.

In July 2021, Netflix acquired the rights to CURS>R in a multi-million dollar deal

When is the CURS>R Netflix release date?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed a release date for CURS>R, however, we do know that the horror will drop on Netflix sometime in 2022.

We’d expect to see the horror arrive by the Summer of 2022.

What is the plot of CURS>R?

The synopsis of CURS>R has been sourced from IMDb:

A broke student who, in pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize, plays an obscure 1980s survival computer game. Ater a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she soon realizes she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her own life.

Who are the cast members of CURS>R?

Asa Butterfield should be an instantly recognizable face for most Netflix subscribers thanks to his lead role as Otis in the incredibly raunchy comedy Sex Education.

Tony Award-winning actress Kate Fleetwood recently starred in Fate: The Winx Saga as Queen Luna, and can also be seen in Amazon’s The Wheel of Time.

Below is the full cast of CURS>R:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Laura Kate Fleetwood The Wheel of Time | Fate: The Winx Saga | King Lear Isaac Asa Butterfield Sex Education | Ender’s Game | Hugo Hal Eddie Marsan The World’s End | Sherlock Holmes | V for Vendetta Self Robert Englund A Nightmare on Elm Street | Freddy vs. Jason | Regular Show Lance Ryan Gage The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies | Outlaw | Angel of Decay Thea Angela Griffin Help | White Lines | The Detail Maria Caroline Loncq The Asset | Nightflyers | No Offence Teen Gamer George Hannigan Last Train to Christmas | Grantchester | The Larkins Kayla Iola Evans The 100 | Phea | Carnival Row City By George Taylor Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows | You & I | Howards End Grace Ioanna Kimbook Inside No. 9 | Forza Horizon 5 | Wedding Season Beck Joe Bolland Martyrs Lane |. The Trial of Christine Keeler | Sherwood Gabe Pete MacHale The Feed | Involuntary Activist | Gangs of London

When and where did the production of CURS>R take place?

Filming took place in London, England, and was carried out between March 18th, 2021, and May 4th, 2021.

Are you going to be watching CURS>R when it arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!