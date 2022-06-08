Netflix Horror Sci-Fi Anime ‘Exception’ Season 1: First Look and What We Know So Far

Teased at Geeked Week in 2021, we’ve waited a whole year to learn more about Otsuichi’s exciting horror sci-fi anime, Exception. First look images have been revealed by Netflix during Geeked Week 2022, showcasing some of Yoshitaka Amano’s incredible character designs. Here’s everything we know so far about Exception season 1 on Netflix.

Exception is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original animated horror sci-fi series created by Otsuichi, the award-winning novelist of Goth and ZOO.

Most notably, the characters of Exception have been designed by the legendary Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano, the man behind the beautiful art of the Final Fantasy franchise. Outside of his work on Japanese media, Amano collaborated with Neil Gaiman on Sandman: The Dream Hunters, earning a Bram Stoker award for his work.

During Netflix’s Geeked Week event in 2021, the upcoming anime horror Exception was revealed.

Here's your first glimpse at Exception. The new space horror anime series is based on a new story by Hirotaka Adachi (aka "Otsuichi"), with character designs by Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/7CWhmNu9O6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

What is the plot of Exception?

The synopsis for Exception has been provided by Netflix:

In the distant future, human beings have been forced to leave earth and migrate to another galaxy. An advanced team of spacecraft arrives at a planet that is to be terraformed. Each member of the team is output by a biological 3D printer.

Who are the cast members of Exception?

We have our first images of the anime but we’re still waiting for Netflix to reveal who the cast members are.

It’s our expectation that we’ll learn of the Japanese dub cast before the English dub cast is revealed.

We’re hoping to learn more soon.

When is Exception coming to Netflix?

Despite our first look at the images of Exception, Netflix has still yet to reveal when the horror anime will be released.

There’s a chance we could see Exception on Netflix before the end of 2022. However, a more realistic release date would be sometime in 2023.

Are you excited for the release of Exception on Netflix?