Netflix K-Drama ‘Tell Me Your Wish’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix sometime in 2022 is the KBS2 k-drama Tell Me Your Wish. Starring Ji Chang Wook, we expect Tell Me Your Wish to be incredibly popular with subscribers. For now, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Tell Me Your Wish season 1 on Netflix.

Tell Me Your Wish is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original drama series from the terrestrial television station KBS2. The series is directed by Kim Yong An, who previously directed The Cursed and Love Cells.

When is the Tell Me Your Wish Netflix release date?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Tell Me Your Wish.

On MyDramaList an August 2022 release date has been added as a placeholder, however, release dates are subject to change. It’s also unclear if episodes will be released bi-weekly or only once a week.

We can confirm that the series will have a total of 16 episodes.

What is the plot of Tell Me Your Wish?

Yoon Gyeo Rye has had a tough life, starting with growing up in an orphanage, before spending a lot of his youth inside a juvenile detention center and eventually in prison. His torrid past stops Gyeo Rye from leading a normal life, but due to an incident, he begins volunteering at a hospice where he meets leader Kang Tae Shik and nurse Seo Yeon Joo.

Who are the cast members of Tell Me Your Wish?

Ji Chang Wook has already been seen twice on Netflix in the past couple of years thanks to his leading roles in Lovestruck in the City and The Sound of Magic.

Choi Soo Young had a leading role in the popular tvN drama Run On, where she played the role of Seo Dan Ah. The actress also had a guest appearance in two episodes of Move to Heaven.

Sung Dong-Il has starred in multiple Netflix Originals, however, Tell Me Your Wish is the first time Dong-Il has a leading role. Previously, he made guest appearances in both seasons of Hospital Playlist, Chief of Staff 2, and Prison Playbook. The actor has also been in supporting roles in Sisyphus: The Myth and Live.

Won Ji An is the least experience actress of the four main leads, having only made her drama debut in a guest role as Mun Yeong Ok the girlfriend of Hyun Min in D.P.

Below is the cast list of Tell Me Your Wish;

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Yoon Gye Ree Ji Chang Wook The Sound of Magic | Lovestruck in the City | Suspicious Partner Seo Yeon Joo Choi Soo Young Run On | Tell Me What You Saw | 38 Task Force Kang Tae Shik Sung Dong Il The Cursed | Trap | Somehow Family Ha Joon Kyung Won Ji An Hope or Dope | A Year-End Medley | D.P. Yeom Sun Ja Yang Hee Kyung Unasked Family | Goodbye to Goodbye | Yeah, That’s How It Is Choi Deok Ja Kil Hae Yoon The Silent Sea | Law School | Beyond Evil Hwang Cha Yong Yoo Soon Woong Nobody Knows | Children of a Lesser God | Pawn Yoo Seo Jin Jeon Chae Eun The Devil Judge | Stone Skipping TBA Park Jin Joo It’s Okay to Not Be Okay | Her Private Life | Encounter TBA Park Jung Pyo Hellbound | Two Weddings and a Funeral TBA Kim Yannie Makegeolli Girls | Strangers From Hell | Dear My Friends

Are you looking forward to the release of Tell Me Your Wish on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!