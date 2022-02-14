Netflix K-Drama ‘Tomorrow’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in March 2022

The first confirmed Spring k-drama coming to Netflix in March 2022 is the MBC action-drama Tomorrow. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Tomorrow, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the episode release schedule.

Tomorrow is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original series, directed by Kim Tae Yoon. The series is an adaptation of the South Korean webtoon of the same by author Llama.

When is the Tomorrow season 1 Netflix release date?

Despite the fact, Netflix hasn’t dropped a trailer for Tomorrow yet, thanks to the information listed on Mydramalist we know that Tomorrow will premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 25th, 2022.

Tomorrow will have the traditional number of sixteen episodes. All sixteen episodes will be released over the course of eight weeks, with new episodes available every Friday and Saturday, until the series finale on Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

The run times of each episode are approximately 60 minutes.

Tomorrow Season 1 Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Tomorrow will first premiere on the South Korean terrestrial broadcaster MBC before arriving on Netflix.

Episode MBC Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 25/03/2022 25/03/2022 2 26/03/2022 26/03/2022 3 01/04/2022 01/04/2022 4 02/04/2022 02/04/2022 5 08/04/2022 08/04/2022 6 09/04/2022 09/04/2022 7 15/04/2022 15/04/2022 8 16/04/2022 16/04/2022 9 22/04/2022 22/04/2022 10 23/04/2022 23/04/2022 11 29/04/2022 29/04/2022 12 30/04/2022 30/04/2022 13 06/05/2022 06/05/2022 14 07/05/2022 07/05/2022 15 13/05/2022 13/05/2022 16 14/05/2022 14/05/2022

What is the plot of Tomorrow?

Despite his prestigious background, Choi Joon Woong just can’t seem to find a job, no matter how hard he tries. But one night, he accidentally comes into contact with two death angels, Gu Ryeon and Im Ryoog Gu, who work for a crisis management team that tries to stop people from committing suicide.

Who are the cast members of Tomorrow?

It’s a Netflix debut for South Korean actress Kim Hee Sun, who stars in her first drama in almost 2 years since her leading role in Alice.

Rowoon of the South Korean boy band SF9 will star in his second Netflix Original after previously starring in the incredibly popular romantic comedy, The King’s Affection.

Below is the confirmed cast list of Tomorrow:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Goo Ryun Kim Hee Sun Woman of Dignity | Angry Mom | Alice Choi Joon Woong Rowoon The King’s Affection | Extraordinary You | She Would Never Know Park Joong Gil Lee Soo Hyuk Doom at Your Service | Born Again | Sweet Stranger and Me Im Ryung Goo Yoon Ji On Dear My Room | You Are My Spring | Monthly Magazine Home Kim Hye Won Kim Chae Eun Growing Season | Between Friendship and Love 3 | Matrimonial Chaos Jeon Soo In Moon Seo Youn *Debuting in Tomorrow* Goo Ryun (Young) Gal So Won A Korean Odyessy | Glamorous Temptation | Birth Secret TBA Kang Seung Yoon Racket Boys | Prison Playbook | Kairos

