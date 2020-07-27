Netflix Lands ‘House of Night’ Series with Shadowhunters Producers

Shadowhunters producers Don Carmody and David Cormican are set to adapt the House of Night book series to television for Netflix.

House of Night is a vampire Young-Adult saga, set in a world where “vampyres” coexist openly with humanity but remain feared and widely misunderstood figures. The book (and show) follows Zoey Redbird, 16, a human student who has been selected to enroll in the House of Night academy, a finishing school that will prepare her for the shift to un-life as a full vampyre.

House of Night reached number 1 on the American, German, and UK bestseller lists. The book franchise includes 16 novels and novellas with 13 million sold in the US, and more than 21 million copies sold in 30 languages across 41 countries.

P. C. Cast and her daughter Kristin Cast are behind the novels. In November 2011, Lionsgate alongside Davis Films scored the film rights although nothing was ever really pursued under the deal which is reportedly set to lapse in the fall of 2020.

We have learned that Netflix will be distributing this series, which is now titled “Nightbooks.” Production on Nightbooks is set to start later in 2020 according to our sources.

This news should not be that surprising, as Carmody and Cormican are famous for their work on Shadowhunters, which aired on Netflix alongside Freeform. Sadly, the show was cut by Freeform (although it’s largely believed Netflix pulled out of the show)

Their latest project, Northern Rescue, was also produced for Netflix but isn’t currently expected to get a second season, unfortunately.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Netflix has to offer with the House of Night series adaptations? Let us know in the comments down below.