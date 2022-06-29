Netflix Movie ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love’: Filming Wrapped and What We Know So Far

Netflix is always looking for ways to expand its library and one of the many areas it’s excelling at is romantic films. Netflix commissioned a new title in the genre called A Tourist’s Guide to Love in late 2021, which will star Rachael Leigh Cook of She’s All That fame.

The idea for the movie comes from Cook herself, which will be the second Netflix Original that she has produced following Love Guaranteed (added to Netflix on September 3rd, 2020).

The script for A Tourist’s Guide to Love will be written by screenwriter Eirene Donohue, whose credits include Girls’ Night Out, A Sugar & Spice Holiday, A Christmas Spark, and Christmas Cheer.

Cook will produce in addition to starring. Jim Head of Head First Productions will also produce, with Joel S. Rice and Lydia Storie of Muse Entertainment executive producing.

Directing the movie is Steven Tsuchida. The director has worked on a number of Netflix projects in the past including directing episodes of Cobra Kai and The Healing Powers of Dude. On the movie front, he directed last year’s Resort to Love which dropped in July 2021.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s A Tourist’s Guide to Love:

What’s the plot of A Tourist’s Guide to Love?

Netflix’s A Tourist’s Guide to Love is reported to be based on an original idea of Cook’s. Here is a synopsis of the plot:

After an unexpected break up, a travel executive (Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to hijack the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

Who is cast in A Tourist’s Guide to Love?

Netflix’s A Tourist’s Guide to Love will be led by Rachael Leigh Cook, whose credits include She’s All That, He’s All That, Love Guaranteed as well as many voice acting roles in video games.

In early May 2022, Netflix rounded out the cast to A Tourist’s Guide to Love.

Missi Pyle (known for Galaxy Quest and The Artist)

(known for Galaxy Quest and The Artist) Ben Feldman (known for As Above, So Below and Friday the 13th)

(known for As Above, So Below and Friday the 13th) Nondumiso Tembe (known for True Blood and Six)

(known for True Blood and Six) Andrew Barth Feldman (known for High School Musical: The Musical – The Series)

(known for High School Musical: The Musical – The Series) Scott Ly (best known for Criminals Minds: Beyond Borders)

(best known for Criminals Minds: Beyond Borders) Morgan Dudley (known for The Prom)

What’s the production status of A Tourist’s Guide to Love?

As of November 2021, Netflix’s A Tourist’s Guide to Love is planned to enter production in March 2022 according to issue 1271 of Production Weekly. Filming was reportedly set to take place in South East Asia, particularly Vietnam.

In March, Netflix confirmed the movie would be filmed in April 2022 with it being the first major production headed to Vietnam since the global pandemic.

According to updated production listings, the movie wrapped up filming on June 16th, 2022.

What’s the Netflix release date for A Tourist’s Guide to Love?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for A Tourist’s Guide to Love, but given a March 2022 production start we are probably looking at an early 2023 release.

Are you looking forward to watching A Tourist’s Guide to Love on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!