‘The School for Good and Evil’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

All good and evildoers rejoice! The upcoming adaptation of The School for Good and Evil is coming to Netflix in September 2022! We have everything you need to know about The School for Good and Evil, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

The School for Good and Evil is an upcoming Netflix Original fantasy drama based on the best-selling novels of the same name by author Soman Chainani. Directing the movie is Paul Feig who previously directed the Ghostbusters reboot, Spy, The Heat, and episodes of The Office.

Chainani has been given credit for also writing the screenplay for the movie, alongside David Magee. Malia Scotch Marmo, screenplay writer of Hook has also been given a writing credit.

When is The School for Good and Evil Netflix release date?

We had confirmation that The School for Good and Evil is coming to Netflix in September 2022. However, we have recently heard that the movie will arrive on Friday, 30th September 2022.

We’re waiting for Netflix to confirm the release date so for now release dates are subject to change.

What is the production status of The School for Good and Evil?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 22/11/2021)

The Belfast Telegraph reported on April 27th, 2021 that filming for The School for Good and Evil had begun, with shooting taking place at Belfast Harbour Studios.

Fans on Twitter have shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the film, with pictures of the cast’s chairs and their names revealed.

Roth Films is behind the production of The School for Good and Evil and is most well known for their work on other live-action fairy tales such as Snow White and the Huntsman, Alice in Wonderland, and Maleficent. Jane Startz Productions is also credited with production, while NVIZ is behind the Special Effects and Siam Costumes International for props.

The majority of filming took place in Northern Ireland, where many hundreds of extras and crew members used on the film lived locally. By May 2021 filming had reportedly wrapped for some of the cast, and nearly all of the filming had concluded by early July 2021. One final scene was shot by the end of July, which officially wrapped up filming.

Since the film went into post-production, the director Paul Fieg has been editing for at least ten hours a day in order to get his vision for the special effects perfect for the movie.

What is the plot of The School for Good and Evil?

Every four years on the night of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, two children aged 12 are stolen from the village of Gavaldon and spirited away to the School for Good and Evil. Sophie, fair-haired and beautiful, has dreams of being taken to the school, and live out happily ever after as a princess with an adoring prince. However, Sophie’s best friend, Agatha, couldn’t be more opposite, being ugly with dark hair, bulging bug eyes, and her graveyard home.

Both are perfect candidates for the school, but upon the fateful night of the kidnapping, to the pair’s horror both of them are sent to the “wrong” school. Sophie arrives as a student for the school for Evil, becoming a “Never,” while Agatha becomes a student at the school for Good and becomes an “Ever.”

Who are the cast members for The School for Good and Evil?

The School for Good and Evil has an incredibly exciting cast featuring the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, and Ben Kingsley.

Michelle Yeoh was also recently cast in the prequel to The Witcher series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. Charlize Theron already has a large presence on Netflix thanks to her work in the superhero movie The Old Gaurd, and her work as an executive producer on Mindhunter. This will be the third Netflix movie for Academy Award-winning actor Ben Kingsley, who previously starred in Operation Finale and War Machine.

Portraying the lead roles of Sophie and Agatha are Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie, respectively.

Below is the full confirmed cast list for The School for Good and Evil:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lady Lesso Charlize Theron Monster | Mad Max: Fury Road | Atomic Blonde Rafal Kit Young Shadow and Bone | Endeavour | Walter’s War Professor Anemone Michelle Yeoh Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon | Tomorrow Never Dies | Crazy Rich Asians The Schoolmaster Laurence Fishburne The Matrix | Mystic River | Contagion Professor Dovey Kerry Washington Django Unchained | Scandal | Ray Agatha Sofia Wylie High School Musical: The Musical – The Series | Spider-Man | Andi Mack Hort Earl Cave Alex Rider | The End of the F***ing World | Born to Kill Sophie Sophia Anne Caruso Jack of the Red Hearts | The Sound of Music Live! | Smash Tedros Jamie Flattes So Awkward | Liar | The Forgotten Battle Professor Manley Mark Heap Stardust | Friday Night Dinner | Green Wing Chinen Chinenye Ezeudu The Stranger | Sex Education Hester Freya Parks Jane Eyre | Les Miserables | Creation Vanessa Stephanie Siadatan Silent Witness | The Seventeenth Kid | Emmerdale Cayla Olivia Booth-Ford Do Not Disturb | Gloria Millicent Rosie Graham Outlander | Guarding | Sanditon Kiko Emma Lau Venom: Let There Be Carnage | Artemis Fowl | Trial and Error Reena Briony Scarlett Wonder Woman 1984 | Harlots | Soulmates Nicholas Misha Butler Kiss Me First | Two’s Company | Casualty Beatrix Holly Sturton Smother Chaddick Ali Khan Kal Ho Naa Ho | Dil Chahta Hai | Omkara Anadil Demi Isaac Oviawe The Young Offenders | To All My Darlings TBA Ben Kingsley Gandhi | Schindler’s List | Shutter Island TBA Rob Delaney Catastrophe | Deadpool 2 | Bombshell TBA Rachel Bloom Crazy Ex-Girlfriend | Robot Chicken | The Angry Birds Movie 2 TBA Patti LuPone Witness | Heist | State and Main

Can we expect to see more movies adapted from the books?

Given how popular the books are, we’d expect to see the movie perform extremely well when it arrives in 2022. Any sequels rely heavily on how well the movie performs. If successful, Netflix can adapt a further 5 novels into movies, giving them a huge boost to their lineup of Original content.

At the time of writing there are six books set in the world of The School for Good and Evil:

The School Years

1. The School for Good and Evil

2. A World Without Princes

3. The Last Ever After

The Camelot Years

4. Quests for Glory

5. A Crystal of Time

6. One True King

