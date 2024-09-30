Netflix Nets ‘Football Manager 25’ For Its Game Library

Netflix will continue to be the home of Football Manager, with the 2025 release mobile set to launch on November 26th on Netflix Games, upgrading the currently available title with your saves being pulled over automatically.

In case you missed it last year, Netflix announced back in September that it would be the mobile home of Football Manager 2024. While not an exact replica of the PC and console versions of the title, the mobile iteration offered Career Mode, Challenge Mode, and the Create-a-Club feature. The developer lists the game as a 3/5 on the detail level and said it was optimized for faster gameplay. The game frequently ranks among the top downloads for Netflix in any given month, with Android having over 1 million installs. It’s worth noting that Netflix does not have access to the other Football Manager game, Touch, which remains only available on Apple Arcade and Nintendo Switch.

The announcement of Football Manager 2025 was teased a little earlier this month in a news post on the official FM website, suggesting that the game’s release had been shifted from its early November release to now late November. In the post, they detail why the shift with mixed reactions from fans of the game across social media and YouTubers. Providing a broad overview of the delay, they said:

“The FM25 development cycle has been challenging for the whole team. We knew that moving the entire game to the Unity engine was going to be a complex endeavour. As we’ve gotten deeper into the process and gained learnings, it’s fair to say it’s been trickier than we originally anticipated. The entire dev team has been challenged in a myriad of new ways and are doing an incredible job in the process. I’m excited to eventually share our hard work with you but we need a little more time before we can do that.”

One of the big additions for FM2025 is Women’s Football, with a press release stating, “Players can break new ground with the women’s game, seamlessly joining the men’s game in one world, one ecosystem.” Interactive Sports also boasts a new multi-year partnership with the Premier League. If you’re currently playing Football Manager 24, you don’t have to do anything to prepare for the 2025 version. Come November 26th, you’ll have to update the app, and you’re ready to go with all your teams carrying over.

While this game won’t add to Netflix’s tally of over 107 games, it does illustrate Netflix’s commitment to not only launching new titles but maintaining older ones, too, with quality-of-life updates and big refreshes like this one. We’ll soon add this title to our big list of every game we know that’s coming up for the remainder of 2024 into 2025 and beyond.

Are you looking forward to Football Manager 2025 hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments.