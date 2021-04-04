Netflix News You May Have Missed This Week: April 4th, 2021

It’s time to take a look back at some of the biggest Netflix stories of the past week and diving into what we’ve been reading over the past week. Here’s a recap of the biggest Netflix headlines from the past week.

Before we dig into the news, if you're looking for what's new, Netflix US got 85 new releases over the past 7 days

Monday, March 29th

Peter Berg along with his production company Film 44 signed a first-look deal with Netflix.

Amy Poehler who has produced two titles for Netflix (Moxie and Wine Country) is returning for an animated comedy called Steps . Here’s what you can expect: “In a spin on the classic Cinderella story, two stepsisters are overlooked for marriage by the Prince and embark on an epic journey, realizing that their own perfect fairytales might be different from what they originally thought.”

Netflix mistakenly added the Lucifer season 5b release date a little too early for May 28th and then later announced it officially.

Tuesday, March 30th

Netflix is aiming to go carbon-neutral by 2022.

27 French Originals were announced for the remainder of 2021 with a sequel to Lost Bullet being among the top highlights.

being among the top highlights. Sadly, we learned that the Mexican series Monarca would not be returning for season 3.

would not be returning for season 3. The NYTimes got the scoop on the new Diana musical soon beginning its Broadway run but also reported that Netflix is due to release it as a movie in October 2021.

Wednesday, March 31st

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw posted about Universal currently mulling over the decision coming up for their first window rights and where it’ll head next. HBO currently has the first window rights for the live-action content whereas Netflix gets animated features.

The biggest news item this week is the fact that Netflix is getting two sequels to Knives Out with both Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig returning. Perhaps the bigger story was the eye-watering amount spent on it. It’s believed $450 million was the price tag for both movies. This sparked plenty of debate as to whether it’s worth the money. Cue a great analogy from EntStrategyGuy.

In both cases–Knicks and Netlfix–the assets are valuable. Amare was good. Knives Out was good. Were they worth max contracts? See, that's where the rubber hits the road. — The Entertainment Strategy Guy (@EntStrategyGuy) April 2, 2021

Netflix performed well on the Nielsen top 10 this week which reported viewing figures between March 1st and March 7th with Ginny & Georgia continuing its domination from the week previous (likely spurred on by a Tweet from Taylor Swift). Criminal Minds won the acquired top spot but Prime Video beat Netflix with Coming 2 America scoring 1,413 million minutes. Netflix came second with Bigfoot Family with 363 million minutes watched.

Friday, April 2nd

Bridgerton season 2 is soon to start production and will not see the return of Regé-Jean Page who, in many people’s eyes, made the series what it was. As Variety revealed, he was only signed on for a single-season arc and has opted not to return despite his character featuring in most of the subsequent books.

season 2 is soon to start production and will not see the return of Regé-Jean Page who, in many people’s eyes, made the series what it was. As Variety revealed, he was only signed on for a single-season arc and has opted not to return despite his character featuring in most of the subsequent books. The Witcher had a lot of news this week (Redanian Intelligence will be filling you in on all that in due course) including the fact season 2 wrapped filming. This is significant as it was one of the most publicized series that was disrupted due to COVID-19.

Sunday, April 4th

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom continues its award dominance scooping one of the major prizes from the MUAHS Guild Awards

continues its award dominance scooping one of the major prizes from the MUAHS Guild Awards Netflix Anime hosted a two-hour special looking at their upcoming anime slate. It wasn’t very announcement heavy with most of the focus covering the stories of each of the already announced shows.

What we’ve been reading / Odds and ends

IGN’s Julia Alexander posted an in-depth piece about Netflix’s relationship with ViacomCBS and how it benefits both parties right now.

We welcomed a brand new contributor to What’s on Netflix this week. Drew Ryan who is a self-professed Disney fanatic took a look through the remaining Disney library on Netflix and when it could be expiring. Well worth a read.

Big trailers this week include The Mitchells vs The Machines which has so far racked up an impressive 4.2M views. We also got new trailers for Shadow and Bone, Zero and Things Heard and Seen.

Rumor of the Week

Giant Freaking Robot reported that Netflix is working on a Bioshock series. We’ve heard this being in development (or possibly being bought in) previously too. We heard different names tossed around as to who would helm the project (The Duffer Brothers being one of them). Netflix is investing big in video-game IP so time will tell if it’s true.