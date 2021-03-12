What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Netflix News You May Have Missed This Week: March 12th, 2021

Netflix News You May Have Missed This Week: March 12th, 2021

by @kasey__moore on March 12, 2021, 2:24 pm EST
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Pin

netflix news recap this week march 12th

Welcome back to another recap of the week that was for Netflix news – just like last week, lots of individual show and movie news. We’ll also cover some odds and ends and cover our rumor of the week. 

Monday, March 8th

  • Deadline reported (last Friday but missed from our last news roundup) that Netflix had acquired the worldwide rights to a new Christian Bale thriller The Pale Blue Eye spending $55 million to acquire the flick.
  • Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy) will be featured as the headline actor for a new movie from Blumhouse coming to Netflix called This Beast.

Tuesday, March 9th

  • Netflix scooped a number of award nominations at the Baftas including British productions His House and The Dig getting nods.

  • LeSean Thomas’s next Netflix project was revealed in the form of Yasuke.

 

Wednesday, March 10th

  • Special was re-canceled for a second season and will be both longer in episodes and episode length.
  • Netflix announced three untitled feature films from Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.
  • The producers of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom are working on a new Netflix project called The Piano Lesson.

  • Docu-soaps Selling Sunset and Bling Empire were renewed for new seasons.
  • A new YA series First Kill was announced starring Imani Lewis. Here’s what you can expect: “When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.

Thursday, March 11th

  • A viral Tweet showing a new “test” that Netflix is performing could suggest that a clampdown of sharing accounts beyond your household (which is stated in the terms of service of Netflix but not heavily enforced) is on the horizon.

  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father has been renewed for season 5 and will air later in 2021.
  • We got word that Netflix’s The Irregulars would be returning for a second season and is due to begin filming later this year.
  • Firefly Lane takes the top spot in the Nielsen top 10 Original series for the US, The Sinner for the acquired titles, and War Dogs for movies all of which are on Netflix.
  • A number of Netflix movies and TV series got nominated for the American Cinema Editors Awards.

Friday, March 12th

  • Alex and David Pastor will be adapting Netflix’s smash hit movie Bird Box over for Spanish audiences on Netflix.

  • EDENS ZERO, the new anime from the legendary creator behind Fairy Tale will be coming to Netflix (believed worldwide) later in 2021.
  • Dev Patel’s first directorial debut in the form of action-thriller Monkey Man was sold to Netflix globally.

Odds & Ends

  • In France this week, one hundred writers and directors penned a letter on upcoming reform that they argue would benefit the likes of streamers over the cinema industry. (h/t Saqib Shah on Twitter)
  • A survey reported by Cord Cutters News reveals 30% of viewers would sign up for a new streaming service just to watch older shows. This somewhat aligns with our recent (and very unscientific) Twitter poll asking what people watching mainly on Netflix.

Rumor of the week

Pinch of salt time on rumors that we’ve heard (this idea is completely stolen from TheDisinsider – sorry guys!). This could be well and truly false or true. Time will tell.

Cobra Kai has quickly become one of Netflix’s biggest hits and we’re hearing the show could be getting a spinoff in the form of a Mr. Miyagi prequel series of sorts. Again, nothing official on this one just something we’ve heard *may* be in the pipeline.

 

Subscribe For Netflix Updates

Enter your email address for weekly roundups of the biggest Netflix news.
Please wait...
You are successfully subscribed!
There was an error with subscription attempt.

More from Netflix News