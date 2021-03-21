Netflix News You May Have Missed This Week: March 21st, 2021

Welcome to your weekly recap of all the big Netflix headlines this week. We’ll catch you up with some of the goings-on at Netflix including new shows, big casting updates, a few rumors, and other things you should be paying attention to.

Monday, March 15th

The 93rd Oscar nominations took place with Netflix scooping 36 awards (39 if you include titles Netflix distributed internationally)

Comedian Phil Wang is set to produce a stand-up special for Netflix with filming taking place this June.

Let's try this again! I'm now filming my Netflix special on June 12th at the glorious London Palladium. Priority Access for last May's ticket holders this Thursday the 18th at 10am. General sale is from 10am Friday. All at https://t.co/qIjOXAv0xD Let's (finally) do this 🎥👲🏼♥️ pic.twitter.com/03MtRaOh0v — Phil Wang (@PhilNWang) March 15, 2021

Cowboy Bebop has wrapped filming on the live-action adaptation. Filming for One Piece is still ongoing.

Tuesday, March 16th

The Gray Man which was originally set to begin production back in January finally started rolling cameras on Tuesday with a confirmation (and deluge in thin articles around the net) via the Russo Brothers Twitter account.

We got word that season 2 of Shadow and Bone is now in active development.

is now in active development. One of the big productions for Netflix in India, Bahubali (which has been dubbed as the Indian Game of Thrones) has been scrapped but only to give it a bigger budget according to Bollywood Hungama.

(which has been dubbed as the Indian Game of Thrones) has been scrapped but only to give it a bigger budget according to Bollywood Hungama. Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Danielle Vitalis have been added to the Judd Apatow comedy The Bubble.

Wednesday, March 17th

We got word that Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer is due to begin production in March and wrap up in October meaning a 2022 release date seems highly likely.

is due to begin production in March and wrap up in October meaning a 2022 release date seems highly likely. Netflix acquired the international rights to Paramount’s Love and Monsters and will be premiering in mid-April 2021.

and will be premiering in mid-April 2021. Netflix has leased space in the world-renowned Japanese Toho Studios. Netflix also stated it plans to release at least 25 live-action and anime titles from Japan this year.

Miramax’s She’s All That is coming to Netflix globally as an Original and stars Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis and Peyton Meyer.

Thursday, March 18th

Dream Home Maker was renewed for season 3, Get Organized with the Home Edit was renewed for season 2 and Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo was announced for release in summer 2021.

was renewed for season 3, was renewed for season 2 and was announced for release in summer 2021. The BBC and Netflix are teaming up for their next co-production in the form of You Don’t Know Me with Bukky Bakray to star.

Odds and Ends

Roku seems to be getting into the licensing game in a big way adding another competitor for Netflix to compete against. This week, they picked up This Old House which aired on PBS.

A Netflix show by the name of Tamarack is due to get underway filming in April 2021 according to the directors guild of Canada. No word on what exactly this is.

is due to get underway filming in April 2021 according to the directors guild of Canada. No word on what exactly this is. Chris Arrington, a producer who has worked on School of Rock and Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias is gearing up for a new show on Netflix called Hot Dummies that is due to begin production at the end of March.

that is due to begin production at the end of March. This week, Ted Sarandos featured on KCRW’s The Business hosted by Kim Masters (who is found on The Hollywood Reporter) and discussed a myriad of issues including movie theaters, their Oscar nominations, and the streaming wars at large. No major headlines to report but interesting thoughts featured.

Reed Hastings spoke to Brazillian outlet Veja speaking about Netflix’s efforts in Brazil. They mention that Globo is one of the few competitors in international regions that present a big threat. On the topic of Disney, Reed said that Netflix is still “still working on reaching a cultural reach like Disney”. They also asked about Netflix’s debt load and asked if it was sustainable with Reed saying: “Yes, it is sustainable because we continue to grow, and we invest more to grow more. A series takes two years to complete, and you have to spend heavily before making a profit. Financing the expansion…”

Rumors of the Week

Lots of rumors but here’s two that caught my eye:

Robert Downey Jr has been tipped for a major Netflix role in an upcoming movie in the form of Here Comes the Flood which is due to be directed by Jason Bateman. Brie Larson is also tipped. There have long been rumors that RDJ may be signing an output deal with Netflix too.

which is due to be directed by Jason Bateman. Brie Larson is also tipped. There have long been rumors that RDJ may be signing an output deal with Netflix too. Morbius, the Sony MCU movie could be eying a streaming debut with Netflix possibly in the running.

Did we miss any big Netflix news this week? Let us know in the comments.