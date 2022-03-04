Netflix News You May Have Missed This Week: March 4th, 2022

Welcome back to another roundup of some of the biggest Netflix news we didn’t get to cover this week.

Disney Pulls Big Titles From Netflix Around the World

As we jumped into a new month, Disney pulled a number of its titles from Netflix all at once although we’ve had plenty of notice on all of them.

The most notable removals were the Marvel Netflix Original series including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage. We’re told they were originally set to stay on Netflix for 10 years suggesting that Disney has come to an agreement to get them back earlier than expected.

All of the Marvel shows will be headed to Disney+ this month in select regions including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Also leaving was three FX titles that notably has Ryan Murphy listed as an executive producer. American Crime Story, American Horror Story, and Pose all departed and are set to find their new homes on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally in due course.

That only leaves a handful of Disney-owned titles remaining on the service.

This week, we’ve seen many major companies like Microsoft, Nike, and Apple all take action against Russia and Netflix joined them on two fronts.

On February 28th, Netflix stated that it would not be complying with new regulations that would’ve started in early March that would’ve meant Netflix would have to carry live streams from state media.

On March 3rd, it announced it had paused all Russian projects both filming or in post-production including: Zato – Neo-noir detective drama Anna K – Contemporary retelling of Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina Nothing Special – Drama about a young actor working at a charity



Netflix Acquires Another Gaming Company

In its second major acquisition in the gaming space, this week Netflix announced it had acquired the Finnish gaming company Next Games which is a natural fit for Netflix’s gaming ambitions.

The modest company focuses primarily in the mobile space and has worked with Netflix previously on its collaboration with the Stranger Things IP. They’ve also developed other established TV IPs with two major The Walking Dead games.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

The game company is behind: – Stranger Things: Puzzle tales

– The Walking Dead: Our World

– The Walking Dead: No Man's Land pic.twitter.com/V77JHDtkty — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 2, 2022

New Netflix Trailers Released This Week

This week, we’ve seen an unusual number of trailers drop for various titles coming in both March and April 2022.

Among the new trailers released this week includes:

New Netflix Projects Announced

On February 28th, Netflix acquired the already filmed movie Hello, Goodbye, And Everything in Between from Ace Entertainment to release in summer 2022.

On March 1st, it was announced that Lindsay Lohan had entered a two-picture deal with the platform with her Christmas movie set to release later this year.

On March 2nd, Netflix announced it’d be working with Pamela Anderson on a documentary feature on her life.

On March 3rd, Deadline exclusively revealed that it would be adapting with Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby Productions will be adapting Chris Leslie-Hynan’s novel Ride Around Shining.

Finally, What’s on Netflix was profiled last week in Business Insider by Natalie Jarvey. I got to talk to Jarvey about the site’s history and where we’re going next.

Are there any other bigger stories we’ve missed this week? Let us know in the comments down below.