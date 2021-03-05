Netflix News You May Have Missed This Week: March 5th, 2021

Welcome to a new experimental column here on What’s on Netflix where we hope to give you a complete digest of the week’s top Netflix news bring you stories we may have missed throughout the week in an easy-to-read format that brings you up to speed.

Monday, March 1st

A Twitter storm kicked off the week which began over the weekend from raging Taylor Swift fans not happy at Netflix’s latest comedy series Ginny & Georgia taking a pop at the pop star’s former love life. This was then swiftly followed up by a Tweet from Taylor herself and subsequently led to Ginny & Georgia absolutely dominating the Netflix top 10s all week.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Netflix walked into the week with their first major award wins of 2021 scooping 10 Golden Globes with The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit dominating the evening. The next three studios combined equals Netflix’s total scoop for the evening beating out WarnerMedia, Disney, and Amazon.

The lid was officially lifted on Jupiter’s Legacy which saw its first teaser trailer released revealing a handful of superheroes in their costumes. You can find an up-to-date guide of everything we know about Jupiter’s Legacy here.

Anime series The Way of the Househusband was announced for April 8th on Netflix worldwide.

was announced for April 8th on Netflix worldwide. Deadline reported that Netflix (but only in the United States) had acquired the rights to The Ice Road starring Liam Neeson for the tune of $18 million.

Rebelde, a Mexican series about teens battling it out in the musical arena is coming back for a reboot on Netflix.

Rebelde is coming back! In 2022, head back to Elite Way School as a new generation of students hope to win the Battle of the Bands. pic.twitter.com/UlBuKw1fyP — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2021

The first of the month additions continued the downward trend we’ve been monitoring for several years. Netflix US scored 25 new additions while Netflix UK scored 28.

Tuesday, March 2nd

We reported (once again) on a large number of BBC titles set to leave Netflix in the United Kingdom including favorites The Office, Extras (also set to leave Netflix US) and Fawlty Towers.

Netflix lost out to Starz to gain the first window rights for Lionsgate movies from 2022 onwards.

Collider reported that Gore Verbinski would be directing the George R.R. Martin Sandkings movie.

movie. The new Colin Firth World War 2 movie Operation Mincemeat will be coming to Netflix in the United States and Latin America on Netflix exclusively according to a report from Deadline. The movie sees Firth reteaming with See-Saw who both worked together on The King’s Speech.

Wednesday, March 3rd

Netflix unveiled a slate of 40 new Netflix Original movies and series from its efforts in India.

We got word that Tall Girl 2 would soon be filming confirming that one of Netflix’s most popular rom-coms is coming back.

The Annie Award Nominations were announced with Netflix beating out Disney with double the number of award nominations with 40 in total. Over the Moon and The Willoughbys , both scored 6 nominations each.

and , both scored 6 nominations each. Netflix greenlit a new 3D animated series based on the incredibly popular French cartoon strip Asterix.

Thursday, March 4th

Stephen Fry may have inadvertently given away on Channel 4’s Cricket coverage that he’ll be playing a key role in The Sandman season one which is currently filming in the UK.

Casting rumor: Stephen Fry is expected to play the role of Gilbert (Fiddler's Green) in Netflix's #TheSandman pic.twitter.com/uMGtHbAoOf — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 4, 2021

Sony Pictures Fatherhood from Kevin Hart is moving to Netflix for release in June 2020 and will be released under the new Obama production company banner.

from Kevin Hart is moving to Netflix for release in June 2020 and will be released under the new Obama production company banner. The Genji Kohan output deal isn’t dead as we first expected with a new show called Worn Stories set to release on Netflix globally on April 1st.

A second season of the controversial Prank Encounters with Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo was also announced for April 1st.

with Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo was also announced for April 1st. A few new cast members were added to Netflix’s The Gray Man (including two we reported back in January) with Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, and Regé-Jean Page joining the elite cast assembled.

*Takes a deep breath*

JUST REMEMBERED THAT THIS IS THE CAST OF THE GRAY MAN AND NOW WE CAN’T KEEP CALM! pic.twitter.com/ulWSClPVpv — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 5, 2021

Friday, March 5th

We were first to report that Idris Elba’s Concrete Cowboy is set to release on Netflix on April 2nd.

Odds & Sods

Must Watch: Netflix Edition is a podcast that reviews new Netflix titles but last week had some fascinating insights from The Verge’s Julia Alexander on the past, present, and future of the Netflix Original movie lineup and how it stacks against competitors.

is a podcast that reviews new Netflix titles but last week had some fascinating insights from The Verge’s Julia Alexander on the past, present, and future of the Netflix Original movie lineup and how it stacks against competitors. Friend and author of What’s on Netflix “The Entertainment Strategy Guy” recapped last week’s Nielsen figures with some interesting tidbits given he refers to it as a “down week”.

We haven’t mentioned elsewhere but there are a few trademark registrations that Netflix has applied for that have yet to be announced. The Dark Forest (which we believe is a side-project to The Three-Body Problem that’s been greenlit – more on this in another post) and The Night Shift were both registered last month.

(which we believe is a side-project to that’s been greenlit – more on this in another post) and were both registered last month. Excellent piece by Slashfilm’s Chris Evangelista about the dangers of weekly releases in the context of the ridiculous fan-theorizing that led to some disappointments with the finale of WandaVision.

