Netflix News You May Have Missed This Week: September 10th, 2021

A relatively quiet week for Netflix news with much of the focus being on new trailers whether that be for Don’t Look Up, Midnight Mass, Sex Education, or Diana: The Musical. With that said, there’s still a fair bit to cover so let’s take a look at the biggest Netflix headlines this week.

It’s been two weeks since our last headline recap so if you missed any from that week go and check those out before digging in below.

A Barrage of New Netflix Trailers

This week was a trailer heavy week with trailers dropping for the upcoming slate of movies and TV shows coming over the next few months.

Although we’ve had the Don’t Look Up teaser on our preview for the movie for a while, it’s now available in stunning HD on the Netflix YouTube channel. It’s amassed 5.6 million views as of September 10th which is no surprise, the cast lineup is huge.

The first trailer for Diana: The Musical which drops on Netflix on October 1st arrived which gives us a glimpse as to what we can expect from the live taping of the Broadway show.

Midnight Mass also got a full trailer which we’re told doesn’t even scratch the surface of the madness we’re due to get when the Mike Flanagan series drops on September 24th.

Our final trailer highlight for the week is The Guilty which also arrives on October 1st. The new movie is headlined by Jake Gyllenhaal.

A Bridgerton Experience Announced

When Shonda Rhimes re-upped her deal with Netflix over the summer one of the new types of projects announced was interactive real-world experiences and it appears that’s coming to fruition much sooner than expected.

Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, and Washington, D.C. will all host a new experience based on the popular Bridgerton. It’s not the only interactive experience Netflix is running, as we speak a Money Heist experience is running in multiple cities around the globe.

Netflix Comes Up Short at the British National Television Awards

Netflix lost out on several key categories at the annual British National Television Awards on September 9th. Big upsets included Bridgerton which was nominated for best new drama which was given to Channel 4’s It’s a Sin. The Crown lost out to Line of Duty in the returning drama category.

Ricky Gervais’s series After Life did scoop up an award, however, winning for best comedy beating out fellow Netflix Original series Sex Education.

You can find a full list of the awards here.

Celebrating After Life winning the Best Comedy NTA last night by watching S2's most brutally heartbreaking moments, obviously. Congrats @rickygervais. Also the dog. pic.twitter.com/IWHlprvJCR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 10, 2021

Anime Creators Based Set Up in Japan By Netflix

This week has been particularly news-heavy for anime fans with the date announcements for The Seven Deadly Sins season 5 part 2, Blue Period and The Way of the Househusband Part 2.

Elsewhere, Netflix has set up a new hub for the genre in Tokyo called the Netflix Anime Creators’ Base. You can see Netflix’s virtual character N-ko giving you a tour below.

Anime is one of several genres that Netflix seemingly smokes its competition in and given its rapidly growing popularity it will only seem to continue.

Disney+ Hotstar Reportedly Has Advantage Over Netflix in Asia

New data suggests that Disney+ Hotstar is beating out Netflix in most Asian regions thanks to the inclusion of Hotstar content.

The numbers come from Digital TV Research who are a research firm based in London who says that by 2026, Asia-Pacific will account for 698 million SVOD subscriptions.

Christopher Nolan Pitching WWII Movie to Studios

This week, we got word that Christopher Nolan is hunting for a studio to release his film which is set to be a biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer. What’s interesting here is that over the summer, Scott Stuber (Netflix’s head of film) expressed interest in releasing one of his future movies.

The natural home of any new movie would’ve been Warner Brothers who has released most of Nolan’s recent titles but after the hoo-hah regarding Tenet, that could be changing.

Lucifer bows out with season 6 on Netflix

We should note that September 10th marks the end of Lucifer on Netflix. The show revived from FOX has been triumphant on Netflix leading to two initial seasons and effectively a bonus season in the form of season 6.

The show has topped most charts we get our hands on and we certainly will miss the traffic that we got from this wonderful show.

Thank you, Lucifer.

That’s all we have for all the top Netflix headlines for this week. Did we miss any big Netflix stories that should’ve been included here? Let us know about them in the comments.