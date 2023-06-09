Netflix Series Awaiting Renewal or Cancellation (June 2023)

Netflix releases hundreds of shows every year and, for the most part, provides either swift renewal or cancelation, which gets announced to the public. However, there’s always a big list of shows that have yet to receive official confirmations of their future. Here’s the list of Netflix shows that have yet to be renewed as of June 2023.

This is part of a list of three articles ongoing for 2022, whereby we track all the renewals at Netflix and all the cancelations at Netflix. In the latter article, you’ll also see a list of shows we believe are at risk of cancelation many of which will feature below.

Another rule below is that we won’t list titles over three years old (except in one instance) and are still waiting for renewals. In those instances, we’re presuming the show is dead. Titles that fall under this banner include the likes of The Innocents and Tidelands.

List of Netflix Shows Yet to Be Renewed or Canceled

Agent Elvis (Season 2) – Unclear whether this animated series was designed as a standalone limited series or whether there’s more seasons possible.

– Unclear whether this animated series was designed as a standalone limited series or whether there’s more seasons possible. Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 2) – Comedy series that debuted in November 2020.

– Comedy series that debuted in November 2020. Barbarians (Season 3) – The German historical drama made a smaller impact on its second go around and it’s unclear whether there’ll be anymore.

– The German historical drama made a smaller impact on its second go around and it’s unclear whether there’ll be anymore. Beef (Season 2) – Produced by A24 Television it’s unclear whether this was originally meant to be a limited series or whether it’ll continue.

Black Summer (Season 3) – Most recent season aired in June 2021, and no word since. Our prediction is that it’s likely ended.

– Most recent season aired in June 2021, and no word since. Our prediction is that it’s likely ended. Blood & Water (Season 3) – Most recent season debuted in April 2022.

– Most recent season debuted in April 2022. Brews Brothers (Season 2) – First debuted in April 2020 – no word on future seasons of the comedy show.

– First debuted in April 2020 – no word on future seasons of the comedy show. Bookmarks (Season 2) – Educational kids series produced by Tiffany Haddish released in September 2020.

– Educational kids series produced by Tiffany Haddish released in September 2020. Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 2) – Comedy series that debuted in August 2022.

– Comedy series that debuted in August 2022. Chicago Party Aunt (Part 3) – Animated series that was given an upfront order – unclear whether it’ll continue into a third part.

– Animated series that was given an upfront order – unclear whether it’ll continue into a third part. Criminal: UK (Season 3) – Came originally alongside multiple other anthology series in different languages and was the only one to get renewed for a second season which dropped in September 2020.

– Came originally alongside multiple other anthology series in different languages and was the only one to get renewed for a second season which dropped in September 2020. Decoupled (Season 2) – Indian/English comedy series that debuted in December 2021.

– Indian/English comedy series that debuted in December 2021. Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Season 2) – Unlikely to return with showrunner now working on Netflix’s Virgin River.

– Unlikely to return with showrunner now working on Netflix’s Virgin River. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 2) – Comedy drama series that debuted in March 2022.

– Comedy drama series that debuted in March 2022. Far from Home (Season 2) – African coming-of-age drama that debuted in December 2022.

– African coming-of-age drama that debuted in December 2022. Farzar (Season 2) – Animated series from the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD.

– Animated series from the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD. FUBAR (Season 2) – The Arnold Schwarzenegger action drama has yet to be confirmed whether it’ll return for a second season.

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 2) – Was originally commissioned for 16 episodes, but only eight have been produced and released. No word on whether it’ll return after its initial June 2022 release.

– Was originally commissioned for 16 episodes, but only eight have been produced and released. No word on whether it’ll return after its initial June 2022 release. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 2) – Horror anthology series that debuted in October 2022 – unclear whether it’ll return despite GDT working on multiple other Netflix projects.

– Horror anthology series that debuted in October 2022 – unclear whether it’ll return despite GDT working on multiple other Netflix projects. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance! (Season 2) – Family drama that debuted in September 2022.

– Family drama that debuted in September 2022. Hard Cell (Season 2) – British comedy series starring Catherine Tate. Not expected to return for season 2.

– British comedy series starring Catherine Tate. Not expected to return for season 2. How to Ruin Christmas (Season 4) – Comedy series.

– Comedy series. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 4) – Comedy sketch series.

– Comedy sketch series. In From the Cold (Season 2) – First debuting in March 2022, no word on the future of this sci-fi thriller series.

– First debuting in March 2022, no word on the future of this sci-fi thriller series. Izzy’s Koala World (Season 3) – Children’s educational series.

– Children’s educational series. Jiva! (Season 2) – South African drama series that was released with 5 episodes in June 2021. No word on the future.

– South African drama series that was released with 5 episodes in June 2021. No word on the future. Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 3) – South African series that saw its most recent season drop in January 2023.

Living with Yourself (Season 2) – Comedy drama starring Paul Rudd that debuted in October 2019. Paul Rudd mentioned the series recently during the press tour of Ant-Man 3 but no word on its return.

– Comedy drama starring Paul Rudd that debuted in October 2019. Paul Rudd mentioned the series recently during the press tour of Ant-Man 3 but no word on its return. Master of None (Season 4) – Was renewed for a third season but no word on whether the show will return for more.

– Was renewed for a third season but no word on whether the show will return for more. Medical Police (Season 2) – First debuted in January 2020; no word on future episodes nearly three years later.

– First debuted in January 2020; no word on future episodes nearly three years later. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Season 2) – It’d be fair to say that Money Heist: Korea fell a bit flat with subscribers meaning we still don’t know whether there’ll be anything else to come.

– It’d be fair to say that Money Heist: Korea fell a bit flat with subscribers meaning we still don’t know whether there’ll be anything else to come. Mulligan (Season 2) – The science-fiction animated comedy animated series from producer Tina Fey didn’t make much of an impact when it launched but it could’ve been given an upfront order.

– The science-fiction animated comedy animated series from producer Tina Fey didn’t make much of an impact when it launched but it could’ve been given an upfront order. Murderville (Season 2) – Renewed for a Christmas special, but no word on an entire second season for the sketch comedy series.

– Renewed for a Christmas special, but no word on an entire second season for the sketch comedy series. Phantom Pups (Season 2) – Children’s live-action comedy that debuted in September 2022.

– Children’s live-action comedy that debuted in September 2022. Pieces of Her (Season 2) – Not billed as a limited series, Pieces of Her premiered in early 2022 but has yet to get an official renewal.

– Not billed as a limited series, Pieces of Her premiered in early 2022 but has yet to get an official renewal. Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 2) – Comedy animation series that debuted in December 2021.

– Comedy animation series that debuted in December 2021. Savage Beauty (Season 2)

Scaredy Cats (Season 2) – Family fantasy series that debuted in October 2021.

Shadow and Bone (Season 3) – Most recent season premiered in March 2023, but viewing stats put a question mark on future seasons.

– Most recent season premiered in March 2023, but viewing stats put a question mark on future seasons. Shanty Town (Season 2) – South African crime drama that debuted in January 2023.

– South African crime drama that debuted in January 2023. Sneakerheads (Season 2) – Comedy that first debuted in September 2020 – almost certainly ghost-canceled.

– Comedy that first debuted in September 2020 – almost certainly ghost-canceled. Super PupZ (Season 2) – Children’s comedy that debuted in March 2022.

– Children’s comedy that debuted in March 2022. The Guardians of Justice (Season 2) – Adi Shankar’s experimental animation series – debuted in March 2022.

– Adi Shankar’s experimental animation series – debuted in March 2022. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 2) – Sketch comedy series that debuted in April 2020.

– Sketch comedy series that debuted in April 2020. The Last Bus (Season 2) – Kids’ science-fiction live-action series that debuted in April 2022.

– Kids’ science-fiction live-action series that debuted in April 2022. The Letter for the King (Season 2) – Fantasy family series that debuted in March 2020. No word on future seasons but given it’s been three years, it seems unlikely.

– Fantasy family series that debuted in March 2020. No word on future seasons but given it’s been three years, it seems unlikely. The Pentaverate (Season 2) – Mike Myer’s return to comedy in the new series that premiered in May 2022.

– Mike Myer’s return to comedy in the new series that premiered in May 2022. The Politician (Season 3) – Ryan Murphy show that went quiet after its second season premiered in June 2020.

– Ryan Murphy show that went quiet after its second season premiered in June 2020. Unseen (Season 2) – Crime thriller from South Africa.

– Crime thriller from South Africa. Unstable (Season 2) – Rob Lowe comedy series – was reportedly in early stages of development but not officially greenlit. Development paused because of WGA strike – unclear whether it’ll return.

– Rob Lowe comedy series – was reportedly in early stages of development but not officially greenlit. Development paused because of WGA strike – unclear whether it’ll return. Wellmania (Season 2) – Australian comedy series that premiered in late March 2023.

– Australian comedy series that premiered in late March 2023. Wu Assassins (Season 2) – Not expected to return given the series looked to have wrapped up with a movie release.

XO, Kitty (Season 2) – The To All The Boys spin-off pulled in big numbers for Netflix but has yet to get an official greenlight for season 2.

