Netflix Tudum June 2023: How to Watch and Full List of Shows and Movies

A new Netflix Tudum global event is just around the corner in Brazil. As part of the festivities, a global live stream will take place on June 17th to look ahead at some of the major new Netflix Original movies and series coming soon. Here’s what we know so far, what will feature, and how you can watch.

As we covered recently, until May 2023, Netflix had yet to unveil a Geeked Week or global Tudum event for this year. In 2022, Geeked Week took place in June, while Tudum took place in September. The Netflix Geeked account recently teased that Geeked Week would return, but nothing came to fruition.

Instead, Netflix Brazil has been publicizing a Tudum event, albeit all promotion has been localized to just Brazil. Described as an in-person event, it’s scheduled to take place between June 16th and June 18th in São Paulo. Now we also know that a live-stream will take place over two hours with new show and movie announcements.

How to Watch Netflix Tudum 2023

Now Netflix has confirmed that a Global Tudum live stream will be taking place on Saturday, June 17th, 2023.

Date : June 17th, 2023

: June 17th, 2023 Time: 1:30pm PST, 4:30pm EST, 5:30pm BRT, 9:30 PM BST

1:30pm PST, 4:30pm EST, 5:30pm BRT, 9:30 PM BST Location : São Paulo’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park

: São Paulo’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park 100+ Netflix Stars

45+ Netflix Shows, Films, and Games

2-hour LIVE show (previous shows have been pre-recorded)

1 Global stage

The live stream will be taking place on multiple platforms including:

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

We’ve also now had confirmation that the event will be live-streaming on Netflix itself, meaning you can watch on the big screen. Using the show page, you can now set a reminder for the event on Netflix.

Full List of Shows and Movies to Feature at Netflix Tudum 2023

Here’s a full list of the shows and movies teased to be featured during the 2-hour live stream. Many will contain announcements, first looks and news, while others will likely be debuting behind-the-scenes, bloopers, etc.

Here’s the list of 33 shows and movies (Netflix teased 45+ in total) announced today to be featured at Netflix TUDUM on June 17th:

3 Body Problem

All The Light We Cannot See

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Listed as Avatar: The Legend of Aang on the Brazillian promo)

Back at 15

Berlin

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

FUBAR

Elite

Emily in Paris

Extraction 2

Heartstopper

Heart of Stone

Lift

Love is Blind

Lupin

Never Have I Ever

One Piece

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Rebel Moon (Listed as Rebel Moon: The child [girl] of fire on the Brazillian promo)

Sintonia

Squid Game

Squid Game: The Challenge

Stranger Things

The Archies

The Chosen

The Witcher

They Cloned Tyrone

Through My Window: Across The Sea

Too Hot to Handle

Outer Banks

YOU

Wednesday

Who will appear live on Netflix Tudum in 2023?

Amongst the talent currently expected to appear live from Brazil includes (subject to change):

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – 3 Body Problem

Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher

Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia

Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Maisa – Back to 15

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – The Archies

Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann- All the Light We Cannot See

Appearing via pre-recorded video clips include:

Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday – Wednesday

Penn Badgley – You

Lily Collins – Emily In Paris

Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift

Pedro Alonso – Berlin

Nick and Vanessa Lachey – Love is Blind

Chloe Veitch – Too Hot To Handle

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of Cobra Kai

Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper

Omar Sy – Lupin

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – They Cloned Tyrone

Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – Through My Window: Across The Sea

Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow – The Chosen One

Golda Rosheuvel – Bridgerton

Are you excited about this Tudum event in June 2023? Let us know in the comments, and keep it locked here for more as and when we get it.