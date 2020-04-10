New Netflix Trailers: After Life S2, Extraction & Medici S3

This week was extremely quiet when it came to new additions which usually indicates it’s going to be a busy week for new Netflix news and trailers. Netflix certainly delivered on that front. Here are all the new trailers released this week including for After Life season 2, the next big reality series, Medici season 3 and Extraction.

As always, this is not yet a weekly piece we put out here on What’s on Netflix but if you would like it to be, let us know in the comments down below.

Now let’s get into the new trailers released this week:

Too Hot Too Handle (Season 1)

Hoping to capture its recent successes in the reality series genre is Too Hot To Handle that will likely only gain massive exposure once available to the world.

Every episode of Too Hot Too Handle arrives on Netflix next Friday (April 17th).

Medici Season 3

The show has already completed its airing in Italy on the TV channel Rai but will be making its way to Netflix on May 1st as we reported earlier in the week.

Although Sean Bean doesn’t return for the third season it keeps up with the series excellent production values and features the talents of Daniel Sharman, Johnny Harris, Annabel Scholey and John Lynch.

The Half of It

One of the big movies lined up for May 2020 is The Half of It. It was originally due to premiere at a festival earlier in the year but as you can imagine, that didn’t go ahead.

The drama about a young girl who helps out her friend win over a girl but ends up falling in love with her herself.

The movie arrives on Netflix on May 1st.

The trailer is doing exceptionally well for Netflix sitting on YouTube’s trending list at #22 as of the time of publishing.

After Life (Season 2)

Dropping on Thursday, we got our first look at the second season of After Life season 2. The Ricky Gervais production is due for release on Netflix on April 24th.

The trailer for season 2 is infinitely more upbeat than the first season trailer but Tony is still continuing to grieve over his wife but is trying to turn a corner.

We’ve got more on After Life season 2 in our comprehensive preview here.

Extraction

Premiering on Netflix on April 24th is the action thriller Extraction which saw its official trailer released this week and racked up a healthy 3 million views.

Chris Hemsworth stars as a black market mercenary who is recruited into a mission where he has to rescue the son of a crime lord.

The other Netflix trailers released this week were:

The Midnight Gospel (Season 1) – New animated series that looks, quite frankly, trippy “af”. We’ve got more you need to know in our preview we did earlier in the week.

Love 101 – new Turkish teen series.

That’s all the new trailers for this week. Which one are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.