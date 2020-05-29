New Releases on Netflix: May 29th, 2020

Happy Friday and unusually, Netflix has a small number of new releases today but it’s headlined by Space Force, the brand new comedy series from Greg Daniels. Here’s what’s new and what’s popular on Netflix US for May 29th, 2020.

You can likely expect a very quiet weekend when it comes to new releases. Only one movie is scheduled for release over the weekend with High Strung Free Dance dropping on Sunday. We’ll also have the regular Sunday episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj too.

All eyes will then be on Monday when we get the first of the month additions.

Space Force (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Steve Carell, Owen Daniels, Noah Emmerich, John Malkovich

Without a doubt, all the new releases were cleared away from Space Force and despite negative critic reviews, early indications are that it’s a hit with viewers.

The cast of Space Force is huge, headlined by Steve Carrell who reunites with the creator of the US version of The Office.

It certainly feels different from The Office but there’s a lot to be enjoyed here.

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Phil Rosenthal, Monica Horan

Our second and only other highlight for today is Somebody Feed Phil. If you’re like me, you’ve probably forgotten what the inside of a restaurant looks like right now so Somebody Feed Phil is a welcome return.

We once again follow Everybody Love Raymond’s creator around as he travels to lush countries to taste local cuisines.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 29th

1 New Movies Added Today

The Other (1999)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3) Netflix Original

Space Force (Season 1) Netflix Original

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (2020) Netflix Original

What’s Popular on Netflix Today

Let’s take a quick look at what’s trending on Netflix before we leave you.

Once again, Sandler’s got both the top spots with Uncut Gems and Just Go With It. What’s interesting is the number of animated movies dominating the top 10 movies with Despicable Me, the recently added Norm of the North sequel, and Madagascar 2 rounding out the list.

On the TV front, the docu-series on Jeffery Epstein remains at number 1 with Control Z popping into the top 10 for the first time.