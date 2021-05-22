Norwegian Netflix Movie ‘Blasted’: What We Know So Far

In the effort to expands its international content, Netflix has recently greenlit several Scandinavian films and original series. Adding to this list is the Norwegian sci-fi comedy movie Blasted. The movie will be inspired by the real-life UFO-phenomenon in Hessdalen, Norway which has been reported to occur several times a year since at least the 1930s.

Netflix’s Blasted will be helmed by director Martin Sofiedal, whose credits include mostly such short films such as Say hi, Night Snack, The Wrong Guy and more. The writer for Blasted is Emanuel Nordrum, who also has been mostly focusing on short films (The Culture, Love Hotel). Are Heidenstrøm of Miso Film will produce the movie and Peter Bose and Jonas Allen will serve as the executive producers.

Heidenstrom had this to say about the project:

“It is very exciting to be the first Norwegian Sci-Fi comedy in production. We feel very privileged to work with Netflix and to make a film in such an unorthodox genre. Emanuel Nordrum and Martin Sofiedal have created an amazing story where we finally get clarity in the light phenomenon in Hessdalen.”

What is the plot of Blasted?

Netflix’s Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian and Mikkel, who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic who is using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles headfirst into and alien invasion, it is up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass laser tag duo they once were and fight back.

The movie is inspired by the real-life UFO phenomenon of unexplained Hessdalen lights observed in a 12 kilometer long stretch of the Hessdalen valley in rural central Norway. The lights are of unknown origin and they appear both by day and by night and seem to float through and above the valley. They are usually bright white, yellow, or red and can appear above or below the horizon lasting from a few seconds to well over an hour.

Who is cast in Blasted?

Blasted stars Norwegian actors Axel Bøyum and Fredrik Skogsrudin the lead roles as Sebastian and Mikkel. Other cast includes Mathias Luppichini (Audun), André Sørum (Kasper), Eirik Hallert (Pelle), Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa (Stine) and Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Hjørdis). Berdal will be familiar for HBO viewers as she played Armistice in Westworld.

What is the production status of Blasted?

While officially there is no information on that, based on the cast photo above, one can figure out that filming is well underway in Norway.

When will Blasted be released on Netflix?

It has been officially confirmed by Variety that Netflix’s Blasted will be released in 2022.