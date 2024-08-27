‘Out of the Dust’ Netflix Psychological Thriller Series: Cast Announced & What We Know So Far

Filming is underway on Netflix’s exciting new psychological thriller limited series, Out of the Dust. The show features a standout cast that includes Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield and Three Girls’ Molly Windsor. They play the central characters of Adam and Rosie, a married couple living in a secular Christian community. We’ll be keeping track of all the latest news and updates for Out of the Dust on Netflix.

Out of the Dust is an upcoming Netflix Original psychological thriller limited series created by Julie Gearey. The Intergalactic creator is also a writer and executive producer on the series. Gaerey is also working on the upcoming Netflix series Saalsberg Sisters.

Myar Craig-Brown (Vera) and Iona Vrolyk (Holby City) are executive producers for Double Dutch Productions. Nick Pitt (Black Mirror) is a producer. Jim Loach (Save Me) and Philippa Langdale (The Capture) will direct the series. Catherine Derry (The Great) is Director of Photography

What is the plot of Out of the Dust?

The story centers around the married couple Rosie and Adam. With their daughter, they live in a secluded Christian community, where the arrival of Sam, an escaped prisoner, upends their lives. As an outsider, Sam brings a new perspective to Rosie’s world, shining a light on her reality and the constraints she has been forced to live under. As Sam’s influence begins to reveal cracks in Rosie and Adam’s marriage, he positions himself as her savior, and she must ask herself where the greatest danger lies?— with the cult or with Sam?

Who are the cast members of Out of the Dust?

Netflix has confirmed the five Out of the Dust leads: Molly Windsor, Asa Butterfield, Christopher Eccleston, Siobhan Finneran, and Fra Free.

Asa Butterfield and Molly Windsor play the roles of married couple Adam and Rosie. Butterfield has been one of the standout stars on Netflix thanks to his role as Otis in the raunchy coming-of-age comedy Sex Education. As for Windsor, who has yet to star in a Netflix Original, has starred in television shows such as War of the Worlds, Traces, and Cheat. However, she is most well known for her great performance in the hard-hitting BBC drama Three Girls as Holly Winshaw.

Fra Free plays Sam, an escaped prisoner who might be Rosie’s liberation from her hidden religious community. She was recently seen on Netflix in Zak Snyder’s Rebel Moon as Balisarius. He also starred as Kazi in the Disney+ series Hawkeye and Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s film adaptation of Les Misérables.

Christopher Eccleston and Siobhan Finneran play the roles of the married couple, Mr. and Mrs. Phillips. Eccolstone starred as the 9th Doctor in BBC’s revival of Doctor Who and as Malekith in Thor: The Dark World in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Siobhan Finneran is most well known for her incredible work as Clare Cartwright in the British police drama Happy Valley. She also starred in 25 episodes of Downton Abbey as Sarah O’Brien.

What is Out of the Dust’s production status ?

Filming has just begun on Out of the Dust. However, we haven’t received any reports on when filming is expected to end.

What is the episode count?

Netflix has confirmed there will be a total of six episodes.

When will Out of the Dust be released on Netflix?

With filming now underway, a 2024 release is near impossible.

We would expect Out of the Dust to be released on Netflix sometime in late 2025.

