Outer Banks season 3 is coming to Netflix and is currently due to wrap filming on August 19th, 2022. Here’s our updated preview on everything we know so far about Outer Banks season 3 including the three new cast announcements, production timelines, what we can expect from the plot in the new season, and more.

Please note this is a live preview that’s being updated over time. It was last updated on August 5th, 2022.

First debuting in April 2020, the teen crime drama series returned for a highly anticipated second season in July 2020. The show has notably picked up several award nominations throughout its lifetime, including the notable best drama and best male TV star awards at the People’s Choice Awards following season 2.

The series comes from Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, and Josh Pate.

When was Outer Banks Renewed for Season 3?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last updated: November 2021)

Despite rumors including one that went viral on Facebook saying that the series has been canceled a renewal didn’t come until December 2021.

The renewal came on December 7th alongside a message from the cast. The official Netflix Twitter account said:

“This just in from Poguelandia… Outer Banks will be back for a third season!”

The announcement of season 3 also came with some artwork revealing the OBX (short for Outer Banks) 3 logo:

Outer Banks Season 3 Cast: Who’s returning and who’s new?

Alongside the renewal, a press release seen by What’s on Netflix states that Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shanon Burke will return as showrunners and executive producers.

We also know that the key cast members returning for season 3 include:

Chase Stokes

Madison Bailey

Jonathan Daviss

Madelyn Cline

Rudy Pankow

Austin North

Charles Esten

Drew Starkey

Carlacia Grant (upped to season regular for season 3 after debuting in season 2)

In June 2022, we got word of three new major castings for season 3 of Outer Banks via Deadline.

The new cast members to feature going forward includes:

Andy MacQueen (Station Eleven) will play Carlos Singh described as a Caribbean Don who is intelligent, refined, and ruthless, and is out on a treasure hunt of his own.

(Station Eleven) will play Carlos Singh described as a Caribbean Don who is intelligent, refined, and ruthless, and is out on a treasure hunt of his own. Fiona Palomo (Netflix’s Control Z) will play Sofia, someone who identifies as a Pogue but secretly yearns to be a part of the country club crowd. Likable and scrappy, she starts to form a close connection with Rafe.

(Netflix’s Control Z) will play Sofia, someone who identifies as a Pogue but secretly yearns to be a part of the country club crowd. Likable and scrappy, she starts to form a close connection with Rafe. Lou Ferrigno Jr (Star Girl) will play Ryan in season 3. Described as Calm and collected but young and hungry, he is Singh’s top security officer and enforcer. He’s done enough jobs to keep a cool head but also knows what could happen if he fails.

Local news station WCBD News 2 also reported on July 1st that the series was actively casting a young John-B look-a-like.

They state:

“Casting agents say the show’s director is looking for a juvenile actor to portray a younger version of the show’s lead character, John B, next week. The candidate must be a Caucasian male between five and seven years old with light brown hair, and brown or hazel eyes. You are asked not to submit your child unless they fit that age range and resemble the character, which is played by actor Chase Stokes.”

Casting calls were also released for Kook Dads, mature Kooks and Pogues, bartenders, waitstaff, and some photo doubles.

IMDb also suggests a number of smaller castings have been made for the new season including:

Art Newkirk as Officer Henderson

Angela Lentz as Cruise Ship Patron

Drew Broderick as a Security Guard

As you may have heard, one of the body doubles, Alexander Jennings, was involved in a hit-and-run incident during the filming of season 3, which sadly saw him lose his life. The casting director, Kimmie Stewart, told The Post and Courier, “We are all in complete shock right now,” adding that Jennings was “one of the kindest humans I’ve ever known.”

What is the production status of Outer Banks season 3?

Official Production Status: Filming Ongoing (February 2022)

In December 2021 we reported on the filming dates revealed for Outer Banks season 3.

Filming dates are always subject to change, filming for season 3 began in Charleston, South Carolina on February 16th, 2022, and is set to run through to August 19th, 2022.

Now you’ll note that the show is actually set in North Carolina but films in South Carolina. This is due to several regions including Netflix’s initial objection to the bathroom bill. Reports confirm that Outer Banks has returned to the Charleston area in SC.

Outer Banks reportedly has an episode budget of around $5 million per episode, meaning that the total budget for season 3 will be around $50 million.

Season 3 is expected to consist of 10 episodes as per previous seasons.

On February 14th, 2022 Valerie Weiss posted on Instagram confirming that filming did get underway on February 15th with a post captioned:

“Big love to my @obx family as they begin shooting Season 3 tomorrow!!!! See ya’ll soon!”

Valerie Weiss will be directing multiple episodes of Outer Banks season 3, including one that was shot overnight in early August 2022.

There has also been a slew of posts of cast members on set. We’ll keep you posted throughout production with all the behind-the-scenes pics that surface.

Netflix itself then officially revealed on February 28th that production was ongoing with new cast pictures. At that point, the series had been in production for over a week.

How well did Outer Banks season 2 perform on Netflix?

Between July 26th and September 5th, 2021 the series featured in Netflix’s new top 10 metrics picking up 322.59 million viewing hours globally on Netflix.

It was number 1 for the first four weeks of its release on Netflix.

You can see how its viewing hours were distributed below.

Time Period Viewing Hours (Million) July 26th to August 1st 100.16 August 2nd to August 8th 105.33 August 9th to August 15th 51.6 August 16th to August 22nd 31.8 August 23rd to August 29th 20.79 August 30th to September 5th 12.91

On the IMDBPro MovieMeter, the series reached the number 8 most popular show on the platform.

Why the hold up on a renewal? Well, we don’t officially know why the renewal took so long, but we can look towards previous renewals, which took some time for the reason why.

With large ensemble casts such as Outer Banks, salary negotiations are almost certainly coming down. After season 2 of various shows, we saw major salary negotiations for shows like 13 Reasons Why, Never Have I Ever, and On My Block.

In early December, Chase Stokes expressed he was hopeful but unaware of any renewal saying in an interview:

“We’ve got such a talented team of writers and so we always leave it up to them to sort of figure out the story. And every time we get a script it’s just kind of blowing our seats off so I’m just excited to get my hands on it when and hopefully Netflix gives us the green light,” he said in December 2021. We’re still patiently waiting, just sitting back trying to figure out when it’s going to happen or if they’re going to give us the call, if we’re not going to get the call, so you know. … We’re kind of in limbo right now. Obviously, the fans want it, we want to do it, so if the timing’s right, we’ll see, but fingers crossed.”

What to expect from Season 3 of Outer Banks on Netflix

Let’s quickly recap season 2 of Outer Banks and where that’ll lead us into season 3.

The war between the Camerons and the Pogues will likely continue with Pope wanting to retrieve the now stolen golden cross.

While fleeing the large vessel, Pope says, “it’s not over,” as they seek refuge on a remote abandoned island. They decide to stay on said island but the likelihood is they won’t be long especially given their family has reported them missing.

Pope will also likely continue discovering his family’s connection to the Cross of Santo Domingo.

Ward Cameron notably faked his death in season 2 and is now trying to live off the radar. After a few run-ins towards the end of a second season, including John B sparing his life, it’s likely Ward will continue to play a key role in the conflict going forward but will he be caught?

The biggest question going into season 3 is how and why Big John is back. He seems to allude that he knows where Denmark’s Cross is but was diagnosed as “half-dead”. What impact will he have going forward? We’ll have to wait and see.

What have the cast and crew teased for a third season? Here’s a roundup:

Regarding Big John, Josh Pate told EW:

“John B’s relationship with his dad is a huge theme and having his dad back around and eventually they’re going to meet back up and John B has to reconcile his idealized version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad. It gives us a lot of thematic father-son stuff to work with.”

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke have also said that while the Pogues are down, they’re certainly not out, suggesting they will be straight back on the hunt for gold.

In terms of the romance situation in season 3, Madelyn Cline told ET that we’ll hopefully get to learn about their marriage more, saying:

“It’d be really fun in season 3, if we get one, to see them actually start to truly get to know each other in a very real sense. They’re married, but they actually kind of don’t know a whole lot about each other. I feel like that would be really fun. They’ve obviously been through a lot together.”

Chase Stokes teased to EliteDaily that the new season would have a “vibe shift” in season 3, saying “The writers really like to keep us on our toes, and I think that creates performances that catch you in the moment … I’ve no idea what’s going on past what we’ve shot in Barbados,” adding ” “I think a lot of loose ends are going to get tied up. A lot of questions will be answered. And per usual, these kids are going to get put through the wringer.”

When is the Outer Banks season 3 Netflix release date?

There is currently no official Netflix release date for Outer Banks season 3.

That’s despite rumors of a confirmed December 2022 release date (this is not confirmed).

However, thanks to previous seasons’ production schedule, we can already begin to speculate when we’ll see the next season land.

The second season of Outer Banks was filmed between August 2020 and April 2021 before being released four months later at the end of July 2021. If a similar schedule is followed and there are no delays or problems to the filming schedule, then there is a chance we will see season 3 on Netflix in December 2022. At the very least, we expect Outer Banks to return by Q1-Q2 2023.

How many seasons of Outer Banks will there be?

Outer Banks is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, but that doesn’t mean the show is guaranteed to continue forever.

According to one of the producers on the series, we could be coming close to the end. Pate told Entertainment Weekly:

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons. We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

Speaking to Decider shortly after the season 2 premiere, Jonas Pate said regarding the show’s future: “My answer is, as long as we can keep making it good and we’re still excited. That’s the number. Definitely more than three.”

Other Outer Banks News Since Season 2

Outside of the show, you may have heard that Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes were dating but that relationship looks to have turned sour.

Fans of the show who want more will definitely want to check out the newly released Outer Banks book Lights Out by author Alyssa Sheinmel. The book takes place just before season 1 of the main show.

Here’s what you can expect from the book:

“It’s spring break in the Outer Banks, and the islands are swarming with rich tourists. The last thing JJ and John B want to do is spend their week watching Kooks in action, so they plan a fishing getaway to the notoriously dangerous Frying Pan Shoals—nicknamed “Graveyard of the Atlantic” for good reason.”

Are you looking forward to watching Outer Banks season 3? Let us know in the comments down below.