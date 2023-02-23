‘Outer Banks’ Season 4: Netflix Release Date Estimate & What We Know So Far

Outer Banks season 3 just landed on Netflix globally and don’t worry, you won’t have weeks and months of agonizing waiting for renewal as season 4 is already confirmed. Here’s everything you need to know about season 4 of Outer Banks.

First debuting on Netflix back in April 2020, Outer Banks is the ensemble teen drama that follows a group of Pogue teenagers who have been hunting treasure over the course of the past three seasons.

When was Outer Banks Renewed for Season 4?

The series was renewed ahead of the season 3 release of Outer Banks on February 23rd.

It came as part of a live event called “Poguelander: An Outer Banks Experience” that took place on February 18th and saw the cast announce the fourth season plus saw performances from the likes of Khalid, Lil Baby, alt-J, and Elley Duhé.

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke were confirmed to continue in their respective roles as co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers.

In a statement, they said:

“Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

WE RAGED. WE SAW. WE CONQUERED. OBX SEASON 4!!!! 💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/EOlamlCBTg — obxnetflix (@obxnetflix) February 19, 2023

Netflix cited strong performance in its renewal notes, saying “The hit series held the #1 spot globally in Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list for the 4 weeks following its Season 2 launch on July 30, 2021 and in the Top 10 for 6 weeks; it reached the Top 10 in 74 countries.”

Early renewals ahead of time like this are incredibly rare and often reserved for Netflix’s biggest shows that they can bank on a successful run when a new season drops onto the service. Contrast that to most shows that need to hit certain metrics within a defined period of time to justify a renewal.

Other Netflix shows that have landed early renewals at Netflix include Stranger Things, Virgin River, and Bridgerton.

Netflix stated in their renewal that “Season 4 details and additional information will be shared at a later time.”

How well is Outer Banks Season 3 performing on Netflix?

We don’t yet have any official numbers from Netflix or other services just yet. We’ll get the first set of numbers for Outer Banks season 3 on Tuesday, February 28th from Netflix itself.

The good news is that we’ll be able to compare the viewership of season 3 with season 2 as the prior season falls within the hourly data Netflix began releasing from mid-2021.

As a reminder, here’s how the week-to-week viewership looked for season 2:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 July 25th, 2021 to August 1st, 2021 100,160,000 1 1 August 1st, 2021 to August 8th, 2021 105,330,000 (+5%) 1 2 August 8th, 2021 to August 15th, 2021 51,600,000 (-51%) 1 3 August 15th, 2021 to August 22nd, 2021 31,800,000 (-38%) 1 4 August 22nd, 2021 to August 29th, 2021 20,790,000 (-35%) 2 5 August 29th, 2021 to September 5th, 2021 12,910,000 (-38%) 6 6

We’ll also be citing TelevisionStats.com and FlixPatrol data in the weeks and months to come.

When could Outer Banks Season 4 release on Netflix?

We hope you haven’t binged through Outer Banks season 3 too quickly as you’ve likely got one year of waiting for season 4 at the absolute least.

Based on trends of the past we could have a wait of anywhere between 15 and 18 months. That’d place Outer Banks‘ fourth season to release on Netflix sometime between May and August 2024.

Of course, this all comes down to production schedules and whether or not season 4 will consist of 10 episodes or more.

What to expect from Outer Banks season 4 on Netflix

What can we expect storywise from the fourth season? Well, there’s a lot to cover given the cliffhanger that’s at the end of season 3.

Sadly, we’re unable to currently talk about the ending of season 3 or speculate on season 4 until the spoiler embargo for the show lifts on Monday, February 27th.

This spoiler coverage, per Netflix, is to “allow viewers the opportunity to experience storylines as they unfold.”

So check back here on February 27th for a rundown of the ending explained and what we can expect to happen in the fourth season of the show.

Could there be a season 5 of Outer Banks at Netflix?

Almost certainly.

In the early days of the show, creators had told various outlets that they had originally planned for the show to run for four or five seasons.

In February 2023, they told EW that those plans are no longer in place an instead plan to keep the show running for as long as possible.

Josh Pate told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t know if I could put a real number on it right now — how long it takes to get to that ending might expand, but we now know the shape of the end of the story. We’re going to take it as long as we can, for sure.”

Are you looking forward to a fourth season of Outer Banks on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.