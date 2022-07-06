‘Pain Hustlers’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Netflix’s biggest takeaway from the 2022 Cannes festival is Emily Blunt’s new feature film. The new movie, which is called Pain Hustlers, will be in the vein of Wolf of Wall Street. Here’s a rundown on everything we know about the movie so far.

Director Davis Yates is set to helm the new Netflix movie. Yates is best known for being the main director of the Harry Potter franchise, having helmed four Harry Potter entries as well as Fantastic Beasts and its sequels, both released and the ones that are still upcoming. The script for Pain Hustles was written by Wells Tower.

Netflix reportedly paid a hefty sum of $50M for the rights of this movie. It was previously set up at Sony

Lawrence Grey will produce under his Grey Matter Productions banner, alongside David Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ Wychwood Pictures. Here’s what else we know about Pain Hustlers:

What’s the plot of Pain Hustlers?

Pain Hustlers is said to be tonally similar to such films as The Big Short, American Hustle and The Wolf of Wall Street. Here’s the official logline for the movie:

The film centers on Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, who lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

The movie is set to be loosely based on a 2018 New York Times interactive article called The Pain Hustlers. Evan Hughes is the author behind the article who on his own website describes it as the following:

“The New York Times Magazine, “The Pain Hustlers,” a feature about the Insys Therapeutics story, published in May 2018, before the case against the company’s top executives went to trial.”

Who is cast in Pain Hustlers?

As of May 2022, only Emily Blunt is known to star in Pain Hustlers. Blunt will play Liza Drake, a single mother, who starts her own company and after its success, finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy. Blunt’s recent credits include the horror hit A Quiet Place and its sequel as well as Jungle Cruise. She’ll also star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming star-studded movie Oppenheimer.

Chris Evans best known for playing Captain America for the MCU and will feature in Netflix’s upcoming movie, The Gray Man, is also reportedly set to star in the new movie.

What’s the production status of Pain Hustlers?

Netflix’s Pain Hustlers is currently in very early pre-production. Seeing that the script is written, filming should follow in the coming months. In fact, THR reports that filming is currently set to begin in August 2022.

Newer production listings suggests that filming will take place between August 22nd and run through to November 22nd, 2022.

What’s the Netflix release date for Pain Hustlers?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Pain Hustlers, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a 2023 release date.