Reality Dating Shows Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

Reality dating shows have always been popular, and over the past several years, Netflix has continued to invest in multiple dating shows and found success with the likes of Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and Singles Inferno. Many subscriber favorites, including international spin-offs, will return to Netflix in 2025.

Here are all the reality dating shows coming to Netflix in 2025 and beyond.

Reality Dating Shows Added to Netflix So Far in 2025

Single’s Inferno (Season 4) – February 11th, 2025.

– February 11th, 2025. Love Is Blind (Season 8 Part 1) – February 14th, 2025.

Reality Dating Shows Coming to Netflix in 2025

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: February 18th, 2025

Too Hot to Handle was Netflix’s answer to the popular British series Love Island. Thanks to the series’ popularity, international spin-offs have naturally been developed. A group of German singles heads to paradise, where a cash grand prize is available to be won. The catch? The hopeful singles must find a way to keep their hands off each other.

Love Is Blind (Season 8 – Part 2)

Netflix Release Date: February 21st, 2025

Love Is Blind has been huge for Netflix and is one of the past decade’s most popular reality dating franchises. With each passing season, the hopeful singles looking for love and a happy ending have captivated audiences, falling in love with them in the pods and the drama unleashed in the weeks leading up to their weddings.

Offline Love (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: February 18th, 2025

The Japanese reality dating series follows ten Japanese men and women as they travel the globe to find love in the beautiful French city of Nice. However, the group is left without any digital devices and must meet each other the old-fashioned way and find meaningful connections within ten days. Kyoko Koizumi and Reiwa Roman are the hosts of the series.

Temptation Island (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: March 12th, 2025

Temptation Island returns after the fifth season concluded in August 2023. The reality dating show will be exclusive to Netflix and available to stream to audiences worldwide. The series will see four couples who, for the purpose of the series, temporarily “split up” and are moved into a beautiful villa where their potential matches await. Through games of seduction and temptation, it’s up to the partners to decide whether their bond is strong enough to overcome the challenges or walk away instead.

Love Is Blind: Sweden (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: March 13th, 2025

Thanks to Love Is Blind’s popularity, there have been many spin-offs worldwide, especially in Europe. The remainder of the first season will land on Netflix on March 6th, and a week later, a brand new season with a new group of hopeful singles will be in the pods looking for love.

Better Late Than Single (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: Mid-2025

Unlucky in love or have never found the right partner, some people have wind up being chronically single. In Better Late Than Single, these “eternally single” participants are given top-tier coaching in the hope that they can find love for the very first time. Finding new ways to come out of their shells through communication, fashion, and more, the participants will spend over nine days living together, going on dates, and hopefully will find love by the end.

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Sneaky Links is an alternate look at dating, taking a look at those who are single(ish). In particular, those who have that person in their life who is a regular casual hookup or friend with benefits, and whether or not that person is standing in the way of finding love or if they can overcome their fear of commitment and become something serious. The series is hosted by Chloe Veitch,

Love Is Blind: France (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Another international spin-off for Netflix’s beloved reality dating series, this time Love Is Blind, heads to France where another group of hopeful singles seek love and a happy ending.

Love on the Spectrum (Season 3)

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Love on the Spectrum follows a group of singles on the autism spectrum and explores the dating scene for those who regularly struggle with communicating and finding their way into meaningful relationships. Unlike previous shows, which would have exploited vulnerable people, Love on the Spectrum has been viewed favorably as it offers a kind look into those on the autistic spectrum seeking love.

Reality Dating Shows Coming to Netflix TBD

Love Is Blind: Italy (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: 2025

One of the best things about Love Is Blind receiving so many international spin-offs is that it showcases how different cultures explore the world of dating. For the first time, Love Is Blind heads to Italy.

Too Hot to Handle: Italy (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Another Italian spin-off, a group of beautiful Italian singles head to paradise only to learn that they are competing on Too Hot to Handle, where a cash grand prize is on offer, but to win it, they will need to form a meaningful connection, and sex is off the table.

Renewed Reality Dating Shows

Netflix has renewed all of the following reality dating shows:

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind: Argentina Love Is Blind: Brazil Love Is Blind: Germany Love Is Blind UK

Perfect Match

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

The Boyfriend

Single’s Inferno (Season 5)

Which reality dating series are you looking forward to watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!