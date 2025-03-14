‘Record of Ragnarok’ Renewed for Season 3: Everything We Know About Its Netflix Return

After six incredible rounds, humanity and the gods are tied at three wins apiece. With seven more pulsating fights to go, Netflix has confirmed that Record of Ragnarok will return for a third season soon.

In case you missed it, Record of Ragnarok is a Netflix Original fantasy-action anime series and an adaptation of the manga publication of the same name by authors Shinya Umeura and Takumi Fukui. The series was formerly produced by Graphinica, who worked on anime such as Hellsing, Wonder Momo, and Another World, before being moved to the Yumeta Company.

When the gods decide to end the existence of mankind, the Valkyrie Brunhilda convinces the pantheon to give humanity one last chance and to hold the tournament Ragnarok. In order to survive, humanity must win 7 out of the 13 fights against the gods. To give humanity an even greater chance, the valkyries risk their own lives and bond their souls to the humans, giving them a powerful tailored weapon capable of killing gods.

When is Record of Ragnarok season 3 coming to Netflix?

After a prolonged radio silence, Netflix officially confirmed on March 14th, 2025, that Record of Ragnarok season 3 is in the works. As part of the announcement, they dropped an exciting new teaser for the season.

However, a formal release date has yet to be announced, and all we know so far is that the third season is in production. We hope to see the anime return by the end of 2025, but a 2026 release is more realistic.

Record of Ragnarok release schedule

The previous seasons of Record of Ragnarok were released on the following dates:

Season 1 – June 17th, 2021

Season 2 Part 1 – January 26th, 2023

Season 2 Part 2 – July 12th, 2023

There was a nineteen-month gap between the release of season 1 and season 2, part 1. Season 2, part 2, arrived six months later. The wait for the third season has been the longest yet for a new season.

The Winners and Losers so Far

Round 1

Winner: Thor | Loser: Lu Bu

Round 2

Winner: Zeus | Loser: Adam

Round 3

Winner: Kojiro Saski | Loser: Poseidon

Round 4

Winner: Jack the Ripper | Loser: Hercules

Round 5

Winner: Shiva | Loser: Raiden

Round 6

Winner: Buddha | Loser: Zerofoku

Upcoming Rounds & Combatants

Round 7

Qin Shi Huang, the founder of the Chinese Qin Dynasty, will face Hades, the Greek god of the underworld and brother of the defeated god Poseidon.

Round 8

One of the greatest scientific minds to have existed, the Serbian-American scientist Nikola Tesla, will take on Beelzabub, the philistine deity of Judaism and Christianity.

Round 9

Leonidas, arguably the most famous Spartan of Ancient Greece, will take on the Greek God of the Sun, Apollo.

Confirmed future combatants

We also know some of the names of the combatants who will represent humanity in later rounds.

Soji Okita – Captain of the Shinsengumi.

Michael Nostradamus – Famous prophet.

Sakata Kintoki – Fabled demon slayer.

Simo Häyhä – The deadliest sniper in human history.

Are you looking forward to watching Record of Ragnarok Season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!