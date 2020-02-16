‘The Sinner’ Season 3 Netflix Release Schedule 2020

The Sinner is returning for a third season on USA Network and in most regions, season 3 of The Sinner is coming to Netflix. Here’s a look at when season 3 of The Sinner will be on Netflix in the UK, the United States and other regions in 2020 and beyond.

USA Network‘s anthology crime series looks at ordinary people who commit brutal crimes.

The first season arrived on USA Network back in August 2017 and quickly arrived on Netflix, more on that in a minute. Season 2 was quickly renewed and premiered on USANetwork a year later in August 2018.

Now let’s move onto the third season of The Sinner.

What do we know about season 3 of The Sinner?

Season 3 started on USANetwork on February 6th with another planned 8 episodes and is currently due to wrap up on the network on March 26th, 2020.

The headline casting announcement is with Matt Bomer joining the cast. The star is most known for his recent recurring role on American Horror Story but also you probably know him from White Collar which sadly left Netflix the other year.

Bill Pullman was also confirmed to return for season 3.

Get ready for a new chapter of #TheSinner. @MattBomer joins Bill Pullman for the third season of the critically acclaimed series. https://t.co/oq4oPp8dv5 pic.twitter.com/cHhj4mPOWf — The Sinner (@TheSinnerUSA) March 6, 2019

Jessica Biel is returning for the third season but so far, she’s only announced she’d be working as a producer. She hasn’t ruled out a starring role, however.

In terms of story, it’ll be following Detective Harry Ambrose once again as he begins a new investigation that should be a routine one but turns out to be one of the most dangerous he’s ever encountered.

In July 2019, Chris Messina who appeared recently in HBO’s Sharp Objects joined the cast.

When will The Sinner be available on Netflix in regions where it’s an original?

For the majority of countries outside of the United States, The Sinner is considered a Netflix Original.

In these regions, Netflix gets the new episodes roughly and month and a half after the series have concluded.

Both prior seasons were added to Netflix in November.

With this years season wrapping up in March, we’re expecting season 3 to be on Netflix outside the US in either late April or May 2020.

When will The Sinner season 2 & 3 be on Netflix US?

Netflix in the United States sadly has to wait a little longer than those outside the US. Season 2 of The Sinner arrived in August 2019.

If the series contract gets renewed every August, we could see the series as early as August 2020. If we have to wait a year afterward we could see it as late as August 2021.

Hopefully, the answer is somewhere in between but for now, that’s our best guess.

Note: this article is going to be updated over time as we learn more about season 3 and its release schedule.

Are you looking forward to catching season 3 of The Sinner on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.