‘Stargate SG-1’ Leaving Netflix After One Year in December 2021

Stargate SG-1 after only being added to Netflix last December is now due to leave as part of the December 2021 Netflix US removals.

Only Netflix in the United States received 10 seasons of Stargate SG-1 last December with most other regions of Netflix having streamed the series many years ago. Netflix UK, for instance, lost Stargate SG-1 back in February 2016.

In total, the removal of Stargate SG-1 will represent 214 episodes leaving across its 10 seasons which aired between 1997 and 2007.

Among the other TV shows leaving Netflix in December 2021 includes some reality series, all six seasons of Glee and Turn: Washington’s Spies.

Why is Stargate SG-1 Leaving Netflix?

Netflix only picked up the show on a single-year license. This is becoming increasingly common (particularly over the pandemic) where Netflix acquires a show for a short window likely to assess whether its worth licensing for a longer period of time.

Where will Stargate SG-1 be streaming after leaving Netflix?

Hulu looks to be the exclusive streaming home of Stargate SG-1 once again in December. Hulu is currently the best place to watch Stargate given Atlantis, SG-1, and Stargate Universe is streaming there in full. Although that looks like it may not be for long all the shows set to expire shortly.

The 1994 movie Stargate remains on Netflix in the US for the foreseeable. The movie was re-added to Netflix in June 2019 and typically spends around a year or so on Netflix before departing. That means that movie will leave sometime in 2022 if not sooner so watch while you can.

Long-term, Stargate is going to be a likely permanent fixture of Amazon Prime. In case you didn’t know, Amazon is purchasing MGM alongside all its IP and assets and one of their biggest assets is undoubtedly Stargate.

We had heard that MGM Television was exploring a new entry in the Stargate universe and at one point, we even heard Netflix was in the running for it. This is a couple of years ago now so whether anything comes to pass is unknown. Netflix is currently working with MGM Television on two projects in the form of Vikings: Valhalla and Wednesday.

Will you miss Stargate SG-1 when it leaves Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments.