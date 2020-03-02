The Big Show Show Season 1: Production Complete, Potential Wrestlemania Season Release Date

WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEELL, Well it’s The Big Show Show! The largest figure in wrestling is getting his own series and it’s coming to Netflix! Here’s everything we know so far on The Big Show Show, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Big Show Show is an American sitcom written by Jason Berger and Josh Bycel. The sitcom is the second project that WWE Studios is co-producing with Netflix, coming after The Main Event. This will also be the very first sitcom created by WWE Studios. Paul ‘The Big Show’ Wight has been a prominent figure in the WWE throughout his career and has been a large part of the pop culture surrounding wrestling.

When is the Netflix release date?

At the time of this update, the WWE is now on the road to Wrestlemania, and with the production of the sitcom over, it’s looking more than likely that The Big Show Show is going to drop sometime around Wrestlemania.

As the biggest show of the year, it only makes sense for Netflix and the WWE to release The Big Show Show when most eyes are fixated on wrestling. We’re highly convinced that the Netflix co-production with WWE, The Main Event, will also release around Wrestlemania too.

Will The Big Show Show be available in my region?

According to what we know so far, The Big Show Show is going to be available worldwide.

Is The Big Show Show going to the WWE network?

Despite a whole heap of Original content already on the WWE Network, The Big Show Show isn’t headed there. The series will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix.

What is the plot of The Big Show Show?

The following synopsis has been provided by WWE Studios and Netflix:

When the teenage daughter of The Big Show comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.

Who is in the cast of The Big Show Show?

The following have been confirmed to star in The Big Show Show:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Himself Paul ‘The Big Show’ Wight WWE | The Waterboy | Jingle All the Way Cassy Allison Munn Elizabethtown | White Oleander | What I Like About You Lola Reylynn Caster Me, Myself and I | American Housewife | Speechless Mandy Juliet Donenfeld Station 19 | Pete the Cat | Silver Lake J.J. Lily Brooks O’Briant Shark Lake | The Tick | Restoration Coach Fener Ben Giroux Back to the 90’s | Bunsen Is a Beast | Henry Danger Kennedy Jolie Hoang-Rappaport Watchmen | Just Add Magic | Cousins for Life Olivia Emma Loewen Station 19 | Grey’s Anatomy | Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Mrs. Goodpasture Marisa Chen Moller Book Club | Why Women Kill | This Is us Blenda Danielle Uhlarik Champaign ILL | Bootstrapped | Imaginary Mary

What is the production status of The Big Show Show?

According to updates from IMDb, the production of The Big Show Show has completed, and it’s now a matter of waiting for a release date.

Filming began in August 2019 and concluded on December 5th, 2019. The sitcom had since been in post-production but that appears to have been completed too.

Are there any stills or images of The Big Show Show?

The only image released so far is actor Paul Wight (The Big Show) and his fellow cast members.

How many episodes will the first season air?

It has been confirmed that the first season will air with 10 episodes.

What are the run times?

Each episode will be around thirty minutes long.

Has Netflix released a trailer for The Big Show Show?

As we’ve already stated The Big Show Show has yet to begin production.

We can expect a trailer to land sometime towards the end of the year or the start of 2020. Don’t be too surprised if the WWE releases the trailer first before Netflix.

For now, here are some of The Big Show’s best moments in wrestling:

Why isn’t The Big Show Show coming to the WWE Network?

The simplest answer to this is the difference in subscribers between the WWE Network and Netflix. Almost 150 million subscribers separate the respective networks. The WWE averaged 1.688 million subscribers in Q2 of 2019. As for Netflix, they exceeded 151 million subscribers in Q2. With Netflix’s far-reach across the world, it’s no wonder WWE Studios is working with Netflix on the Original.

While the WWE Network does produce its own content exclusive to the service, the content is aimed at specifically at wrestling fans. Whereas The Big Show Show may be aimed at wrestling fans to some degree, it will certainly be appealing for a wider audience and not just wrestling fans alone.

