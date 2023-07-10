‘The Moon that Rises in the Day’ Netflix K-Drama: Everything We Know So Far

Filming is currently ongoing for Netflix’s upcoming weekly K-drama The Moon That Rises in the Day. Starring Taxi Driver’s Pyo Ye Jin, and The Forbidden Marriage’s Kim Young Dae, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know to know about The Moon that Rises, including production updates, cast news, trailers, the plot, and Netflix release date.

The Moon that Rises in the Day is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic fantasy drama directed by Pyo Min Soo and live action adaptation of the webtoon of the same name.

When is The Moon that Rises in the Day Netflix release date?

There is no official release date confirmation from Netflix or the South Korean cable network ENA.

Article Continues Below...

A late weekly 2023 release date is expected, with episodes running into early 2024.

Episodes of The Moon that Rises in the Day will be available

We expect to learn more information in the coming months.

What is the plot of The Moon that Rises in the Day?

The synopsis has been sourced from the online Asian drama database My Drama List:

A man whose time has stopped and a woman who flows like a river. It is not a simple love story but a ‘romance thriller’. A story about strife that comes and goes in the past and in the present.

Who are the cast members of The Moon that Rises in the Day?

Pyo Ye Jin will play the lead role of Kang Young Hwa. So far she has only starred in one Netflix Original series, which was Lovestruck in the City. You can find some of the actresses other K-dramas such as V.I.P., What’s Wrong With Secetary Kim, and Taxi Driver on Netflix.

Kim Young Dae will play the lead role of Do Ha. The Moon that Rises in the Day will be the actor’s first role in a Netflix series. He recently starred in the K-dramas The Forbidden Marriage and Shooting Stars.

Ohn Joo Won will play the lead role Han Min Oh. Just like his fellow co-star, the series will be the official Netflix debut of Ohn Joo Woo. The actor is most well known for sring in dramas such as Beautiful Gong Shim, and The Village: Achiara’s Secret.

The three leads are supported by Jung Heon (No Matter What), Lee Joon Hyuk (100 Days My Prince), Jung Woong In (Prison Playbook) , Jung Shin Hye (I Love You, Loser), and Bae Eun Young (Racket Boys).

What is the production status of The Moon that Rises in the Day?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 10/07/2023)

Filming reportedly began in South Korea in late April 2023, and isn’t expected to end until sometime in Mid-August 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching The Moon that Rises in the Day on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!