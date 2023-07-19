US Women’s Soccer World Cup Team Sports Docuseries Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023

The 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand this Summer, and Netflix will chronicle the journey of the US Women’s Soccer Team and their attempt to win a 5th world cup with a brand new docuseries this Fall.
The women’s game has come a long way since the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup in China in 1991. Each year that has passed since the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with more footballers earning professional contracts, sponsorship deals, live coverage, punditry, and more. Arguably, the nation with some of the biggest influence on women’s soccer has been the United States, which explains their incredible four world cup wins from eight attempts.
The upcoming currently unnamed sports docuseries is a co-production with TIME Studios, Words + Pictures, and Togethxr.
Netflix has released a synopsis for the docuseries;
“The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.”
Who are the players of the US Women’s Team?
Below is the full squad of the US Women’s Soccer team that will compete in the 2023 World Cup;
Goalkeepers
|Player
|Club
|Caps
|Age
|Position
|Alyssa Naeher
|Chicago Red Stars (USA)
|90
|35
|GK
|Casey Murphy
|North Carolina Courage (USA)
|14
|27
|GK
|Aubrey Kingsbury
|Washington Spirit
|1
|31
|GK
Defenders
|Player
|Club
|Caps
|Age
|Position
|Role
|Alana Cook
|OL Reign (USA)
|24
|25
|DEF
|CB
|Crystal Dunn
|Portland Thorns (USA)
|130
|30
|DEF
|LB/DM
|Emily Fox
|North Carolina Courage (USA)
|28
|24
|DEF
|LB/RB/CB
|Naomi Girma
|San Diego Wave (USA)
|15
|22
|DEF
|CB
|Sofia Huerta
|OL Reign (USA)
|29
|30
|DEF
|RB/LB
|Kelley O’Hara
|Gotham FC (USA)
|157
|34
|DEF
|RB
|Emily Sonnett
|OL Reign (USA)
|74
|29
|DEF
|DM
Midfielders
|Player
|Club
|Caps
|Age
|Position
|Role
|Savannah DeMelo
|Chicago Red Stars (USA)
|0
|25
|MID
|CM/CAM/RW
|Julie Ertz
|Angel City FC (USA)
|118
|31
|MID
|DM/CM
|Lindsey Horan
|Olympique Lyonnais (FRA)
|128
|28
|MID
|CM
|Rose Lavelle
|OL Reign (USA)
|88
|27
|MID
|CM/CAM/RW
|Kristie Mewis
|Gotham FC (USA)
|51
|32
|MID
|CM/DM/CAM
|Andi Sullivan
|Washington Spirit (USA)
|44
|27
|MID
|CM/DM
|Ashley Sanchez
|Washington Spirit (USA)
|24
|23
|MID
|CAM/CM/CF
Forward
|Player
|Club
|Caps
|Age
|Position
|Role
|Alex Morgan
|San Diego Wave (USA)
|206
|33
|FOR
|CF/LW/ST
|Megan Rapinoe
|OL Reign (USA)
|199
|37
|FOR
|LW
|Trinity Rodman
|Washington Spirit (USA)
|17
|20
|FOR
|RW/LW/CF/ST
|Sophia Smith
|Portland Thorns (USA)
|29
|22
|FOR
|ST/RW/CF
|Alyssa Thompson
|Angel City FC (USA)
|3
|18
|FOR
|RW/LW
|Lynn Williams
|Gotham FC (USA)
|52
|30
|FOR
|CF/RW/ST
When will the documentary be on Netflix?
An official release date hasn’t been announced by Netflix, however, we do already know that the documentary is coming sometime in the Fall.
The US Women’s Soccer teams wins their fifth world cup we suspect the docuseries will be released sooner rather than later.
Are you excited to watch the documentary about the US Women’s Soccer team this Fall? Let us know in the comments below!