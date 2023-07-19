US Women’s Soccer World Cup Team Sports Docuseries Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023

The 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand this Summer, and Netflix will chronicle the journey of the US Women’s Soccer Team and their attempt to win a 5th world cup with a brand new docuseries this Fall.

The women’s game has come a long way since the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup in China in 1991. Each year that has passed since the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with more footballers earning professional contracts, sponsorship deals, live coverage, punditry, and more. Arguably, the nation with some of the biggest influence on women’s soccer has been the United States, which explains their incredible four world cup wins from eight attempts.

The upcoming currently unnamed sports docuseries is a co-production with TIME Studios, Words + Pictures, and Togethxr.

Netflix has released a synopsis for the docuseries;

“The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.”

Who are the players of the US Women’s Team?

Below is the full squad of the US Women’s Soccer team that will compete in the 2023 World Cup;

Goalkeepers

Player Club Caps Age Position Alyssa Naeher Chicago Red Stars (USA) 90 35 GK Casey Murphy North Carolina Courage (USA) 14 27 GK Aubrey Kingsbury Washington Spirit 1 31 GK

Defenders

Player Club Caps Age Position Role Alana Cook OL Reign (USA) 24 25 DEF CB Crystal Dunn Portland Thorns (USA) 130 30 DEF LB/DM Emily Fox North Carolina Courage (USA) 28 24 DEF LB/RB/CB Naomi Girma San Diego Wave (USA) 15 22 DEF CB Sofia Huerta OL Reign (USA) 29 30 DEF RB/LB Kelley O’Hara Gotham FC (USA) 157 34 DEF RB Emily Sonnett OL Reign (USA) 74 29 DEF DM

Midfielders

Player Club Caps Age Position Role Savannah DeMelo Chicago Red Stars (USA) 0 25 MID CM/CAM/RW Julie Ertz Angel City FC (USA) 118 31 MID DM/CM Lindsey Horan Olympique Lyonnais (FRA) 128 28 MID CM Rose Lavelle OL Reign (USA) 88 27 MID CM/CAM/RW Kristie Mewis Gotham FC (USA) 51 32 MID CM/DM/CAM Andi Sullivan Washington Spirit (USA) 44 27 MID CM/DM Ashley Sanchez Washington Spirit (USA) 24 23 MID CAM/CM/CF

Forward

Player Club Caps Age Position Role Alex Morgan San Diego Wave (USA) 206 33 FOR CF/LW/ST Megan Rapinoe OL Reign (USA) 199 37 FOR LW Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit (USA) 17 20 FOR RW/LW/CF/ST Sophia Smith Portland Thorns (USA) 29 22 FOR ST/RW/CF Alyssa Thompson Angel City FC (USA) 3 18 FOR RW/LW Lynn Williams Gotham FC (USA) 52 30 FOR CF/RW/ST

When will the documentary be on Netflix?

An official release date hasn’t been announced by Netflix, however, we do already know that the documentary is coming sometime in the Fall.

The US Women’s Soccer teams wins their fifth world cup we suspect the docuseries will be released sooner rather than later.

Are you excited to watch the documentary about the US Women’s Soccer team this Fall? Let us know in the comments below!