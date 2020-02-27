A real heart-wrenching drama arrives on Netflix tomorrow, All the Bright Places. We suspect by the end of the weekend, All the Bright Places will be one of the most talked-about Originals in 2020. Here’s what time it will be on Netflix.

All the Bright Places is an upcoming Netflix Original romance-drama based on the book of the same name by author Jennifer Niven. The film and book, focuses heavily on mental illness, in particular bipolar disorder. Starring in the lead roles is Elle Fanning and Justice Smith, the former of which the author, Niven, always had the actress in mind to play the lead role of Violet.

Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something.

What time will All the Bright Places be on Netflix?

All of the latest releases from Netflix happen at midnight, Pacific Standard Time. If you’re currently residing on the other side of the world to California, you’ll be receiving titles at the latest.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-7) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-6) Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM (GMT-5) British Daylight Savings Time 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 10:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Japan Standard Time 17:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Day Light Time 21:00 PM (GMT+13)

If you’re interested to learn more about All the Bright Places then please check out our preview for the Original.

Are you going to be watching All the Bright Places on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!