What time will ‘All the Bright Places’ be on Netflix?

by @JRobinsonWoN on February 27, 2020, 10:10 am EST

All the Bright Places arrives on Netflix tomorrow – Copyright. Echo Lake Entertainment

A real heart-wrenching drama arrives on Netflix tomorrow, All the Bright Places. We suspect by the end of the weekend, All the Bright Places will be one of the most talked-about Originals in 2020. Here’s what time it will be on Netflix.

All the Bright Places is an upcoming Netflix Original romance-drama based on the book of the same name by author Jennifer Niven. The film and book, focuses heavily on mental illness, in particular bipolar disorder. Starring in the lead roles is Elle Fanning and Justice Smith, the former of which the author, Niven, always had the actress in mind to play the lead role of Violet.

Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something.

What time will All the Bright Places be on Netflix?

All of the latest releases from Netflix happen at midnight, Pacific Standard Time. If you’re currently residing on the other side of the world to California, you’ll be receiving titles at the latest.

Time ZoneTime available to stream
Pacific Standard Time12:00 AM (GMT-8)
Mountain Standard Time1:00 AM (GMT-7)
Central Standard Time2:00 AM (GMT-6)
Eastern Standard Time3:00 AM (GMT-5)
British Daylight Savings Time08:00 AM (GMT)
Central European Time09:00 AM (GMT+1)
Eastern European Time10:00 AM (GMT+2)
India Standard Time13:30 PM (GMT+5:30)
Japan Standard Time17:00 PM (GMT+9)
Australian Eastern Time19:00 PM (GMT+11)
New Zealand Day Light Time21:00 PM (GMT+13)

