It’s been eight months since the release of part 2, and finally, arriving tomorrow is the beginning of the second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. With part 3 on the way, make sure you know what time Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming to Netflix in your region.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has fast become one of the most-watched teen-dramas on Netflix. A dark twist on the teenage witch, the latest iteration of Sabrina has been extremely popular amongst subscribers of all ages.

After tricking and defeating Satan, Sabrina the teenage witch has brought relative peace to the town of Greendale. Determined to find her boyfriend Nick, who is now trapped in hell, Sabrina plots to return Nick to the world of the living, with a little bit of help from her friends.

What time will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 be on Netflix?

As many subscribers will know, depending on where you live will dictate the time that the latest titles will be available on Netflix. The streaming service headquarters is based in California, as such all of the new releases are dictated by PST (Pacific Standard Time). If you live outside of California you can be waiting for an hour past midnight or up to twentyone hours.

The following time table is what time Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 will be available to stream in your region:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-7) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-6) Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM (GMT-5) British Daylight Savings Time 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 10:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Japan Standard Time 17:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Day Light Time 21:00 PM (GMT+13)

When will Part 4 be coming to Netflix?

Fans yet to hear the news will be delighted to learn that when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was renewed for season 2, this included parts 3 and 4.

With the arrival of part 3 in January, we’d put our money on part 4 coming to Netflix in the fall. In particular, Halloween would be the perfect time to release the second half of season 2.

Are you excited for the release of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3? Let us know in the comments