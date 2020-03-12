What time will ‘Kingdom’ Season 2 be available to stream on Netflix?

Finally, the time has come, arriving tomorrow on Friday the 13th of March is the second season of Kingdom! Arriving a whole one hour earlier than usual, make sure you know what time Kingdom season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix.

Kingdom is a South Korean Netflix Original zombie-horror series based on Land of the Gods by playwright Kim-Eun Hee.

In the Joseon period of Korea, the Crown Prince Change is caught in a political conspiracy and is forced to flee the capital. Upon his investigation into the man who treated his father, the King, Chang’s mission soon turns sour as he learns the doctor’s work has led to the creation of a mysterious plague that raises the dead. As the flesh-eating epidemic threatens the country, the Crown Prince must unite the people and save Korea.

What time will Kingdom season 2 be on Netflix?

Subscribers outside of the US will be delighted to learn that the second season of Kingdom will be arriving one hour earlier than usual.

The US recently ended Daylight Savings Time, which means they forwarded the time on the clocks by an hour. With other regions in the world ending Daylight Savings Time at the end of March, this means for a few short weeks new titles arrive an hour early.

Check the table below to know what time Kingdom season 2 is available to stream on Netflix in your region:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM (GMT-4) British Daylight Savings Time 07:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 08:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Day Light Time 20:00 PM (GMT+13)

Will Kingdom return for a third season?

That remains to be seen. Certainly, we at What’s on Netflix and the many millions of subscribers would love to see a third season of Kingdom.

If we take into consideration the popularity of the series, it’s understandable if Netflix would rather continue the series than end it after two.

When we finally get round to watching the second season, we’ll have our minds made up about the future of Kingdom on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to the release of Kingdom season 2? Let us know in the comments below!