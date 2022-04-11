What Time Will ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Drop Tomorrow?

Code red. This is not a drill. A new Stranger Things season 4 trailer is inbound and is set to arrive tomorrow (April 12th, 2022) and we’ve got everything you need to know about the trailer drop tomorrow.

In case you didn’t know, we’re a little over a month until Stranger Things season 4 begins airing in two halves. The first half of Stranger Things season 4 drops all at once on May 27th while the remainder drops on July 1st, 2022.

So far, we’ve had four teaser trailers released between February 2020 with the most recent “Welcome to California” releasing in November 2021.

In March, we got news that the series had been renewed for a fifth and final season but we still haven’t had a full trailer for the new season.

That all changes tomorrow after a mysterious live video launched this morning with a 24-hour countdown.

The clock is located at 34.0151800, -118.4955348, a shopping center just off Santa Monica, Blvd. The live stream features the clock front and center but occasionally it pulls back to reveal people in labcoats inspecting the clock.

The clock is significant because we first saw it in the Creel House teaser. California is significant as that’s where Will and Eleven are now attending school. They moved there from Hawkins at the end of season 3. The clock appearing in the middle of a busy street in California likely means that the Upside Down has spread to other regions of the United States.

Eventually, we got confirmation that this countdown is, of course, counting down to when the full trailer is going to be released.

This all came to a head at 9 PM BST when the stream announced that the trailer is coming tomorrow at 7 AM PST and 10 AM EST. The tease came alongside the logo HNL which is for the Hawkins National Laboratory U.S. Department of Energy.

Here’s a breakdown of when the Stranger Things season 4 trailer will drop for other regions:

3 PM UK Time

4 PM in Central Europe

7.30 PM in India

Midnight in Australia

The Duffer Brothers also confirmed yesterday at an event that all episodes of season 4 are over an hour long each.

Netflix’s social channels have also been releasing recaps as of late (they’re needed as we’ve waited an eternity since the last season!) including a recently released cartoon recap of the first season by BlindPig.TV.

We’ll keep you posted as and when the trailer goes live but until then, let us know if you’re excited for the new Stranger Things season 4 trailer in the comments.