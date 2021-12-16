What Time will ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 be on Netflix Globally?

After nearly two years of waiting, we’re about to head back and follow Geralt who is now united with Ciri going into season 2. The Witcher season 2 arrives on Netflix globally on December 17th, 2021 and if you’re planning on staying up or waking up early to watch, here’s when you’ll be able to watch where you live.

While you’re waiting for season 2 to drop, we’d implore you to check out the Studio Mir-produced anime movie that was released on Netflix this August. Titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the movie provides some additional context that will save you some Googling going into season 2.

Many are also taking this week as an opportunity to refamiliarize themselves with season 1 of The Witcher which has been surging in the top 10s. If you don’t fancy going back, Netflix (alongside others) has produced excellent recaps ahead of season 2 tomorrow.

Full Release Time Schedule for The Witcher Season 2

Netflix will release the final five episodes on Netflix simultaneously around the world but because time is relative, you’ll need to know when that’ll be where you live (as not everybody lives in Los Angeles).

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 04:00 AM (GMT-3) British Summer Time 08:00 AM (GMT +1) Central European Summer Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:15 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 (GMT+8:00) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Standard Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

If you’re still not sure where you are in this table, you can use this GIF below which is counting down relative to the Los Angeles release.

The Witcher Season 2 not showing up on Netflix? Try these tips.

Even though Netflix is pretty good nowadays at updating itself when it comes to new season drops, it may still be the case that the show’s second season is not yet showing up on the streaming service. The good news is that it’s super simple to get Netflix to refresh to reflect changes in its library.

There are a couple of tricks you can perform but essentially, you’ll need to reload the Netflix app. On mobiles or app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Roku, Fire Stick or Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button. You can also turn your device off and on again for the same effect.

Those that watch Netflix on a web browser will need to refresh their cache or close the website down and open it back up again.

If the final season is still not showing after you’ve refreshed. Try logging in and out of Netflix.

Are you looking forward to catching season 2 of The Witcher on Netflix? Will you be staying up or will be watching over Christmas? Let us know down in the comments.