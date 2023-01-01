What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 2nd to 8th, 2023

It’s a brand new year! Yes, we’re really in 2023 and not still processing 2020 as my brain currently is. Let’s look at what’s coming up in the first full week of the year, looking at all the upcoming new movies and series.

Most Anticipated New Netflix Releases This Week

The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Also showing in select theaters throughout the week this week is The Pale Blue Eye, the new Christian Bale Netflix Original movie that’s been getting mixed reviews over the festive period.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new feature film:

“West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.”

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Kicking off the year strong when it comes to its upcoming crime docu-series lineup is one that covers one of the biggest fraudsters in history, Bernie Madoff.

Over the course of the four episodes, you’ll see the rise and follow of the person behind the Ponzi scheme that collapsed in the late 2000s.

It comes from Joe Berlinger, who has produced some of Netflix’s best docu-series and documentaries to date.

The Walking Dead (Season 11)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Headed to Netflix following its finale airing on AMC in late 2022, you’ll now be able to watch every single season of The Walking Dead for the foreseeable future by the end of the week with all 177 episodes streaming.

Consisting of 24 episodes, season 11 aired over the course of an entire year and adapts material from issues #175–193 of the comic book series.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: This list primarily covers what’s coming to Netflix in the US – other regions will vary.

Coming to Netflix on January 2nd

Side Dish (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on January 4th

How I Became a Gangster (2023) Netflix Original

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Kings of the World (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 5th

#ABtalks (Season 3)

10 Minutes Gone (2019)

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) Netflix Original

Mars One (2022)

Mission: Joy Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (2021)

Stealing Raden Saleh (2022)

Woman of the Dead (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 6th

Love Island (Season 2)

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023) Netflix Original

Pressure Cooker (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Pale Blue Eye (2023) Netflix Original

The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original

The Walking Dead (Season 11)

