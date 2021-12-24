What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: December 24th, 2021

Merry Christmas to all Netflix Australia subscribers! With the addition of over 30 new titles to the Australian library, there’s going to be plenty for you to watch on Netflix on the most festive day of the year. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for December 25th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Director: Adam Wingard

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Bruan Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri

It’s a clash of the ages as the Eighth Wonder of the World takes on the King of the Monsters for the first time in decades.

Taken from his home from Skull Island, Kong grabs the attention of Godzilla, who sees Kong as a threat to his status as King of the Monsters. But as humanity tries to find a new home for Kong, alterior motives threaten to destroy the delicate balance between man and monster.

Tom and Jerry (2021)

Director: Tim Story

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy| Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Jordan Bolger, Rob Delaney

There’s always a risk taking an old beloved franchise such as Tom and Jerry, and to throw them into the modern era. At the very least the designs of the classic pair stayed the same and took advantage of modern animation techniques.

A chaotic battle ensues between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.

The Silent Sea (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Gong Yoo, Bae Doo Na, Lee Joon, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Moo Saeng

If it wasn’t for Squid Game we would have thought that The Silent Sea would have been the biggest K-Drama release on Netflix in 2021.

Set in the not-so-distant future, the Earth is dying and undergoing desertification. Earth’s only chance of survival rests in the hands of a specialist team sent to the Moon, whose task is to retrieve a mysterious sample from the Balhae Base research station.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

18 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 25th, 2021

1000 Miles from Chistmas (2021) N

A Million Little Pieces (2019)

Don’t Look Up (2021) N

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Grumpy Christmas (2021) N

Kidnapped (2021)

Minnal Murali (2021) N

Molly’s Game (2017)

Moonbound (2021)

Princess ‘Daya’ Reese (2021)

STAND BY ME Doraemon (2014)

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 (2020) N

The Characters of the Continent (2021) N

The Witcher Season One Recap: From the Beginning (2021) N

Tom and Jerry (2021)

Uradi (2020)

Vicky and Her Mystery (2021) N

Will You Marry (2021)

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 24th, 2021

Badanamu ABC TV (Season 1)

Badanmu Pop (Season 1)

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1) N

Daughter From Another Mother (Season 2) N

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Oscar (Season 1) N

Emily in Paris (Season 2) N

The Devil Judge (Season 1)

The Girl from Oslo (Season 1) N

The Silent Sea (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 24th, 2o21

The Witcher Bestiary Season 1, Part 1 (2021) N

The Witcher Bestiary Season 1, Part 2 (2021) N

WWII in Color: Road to Victory (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 24th, 2o21

Single’s Inferno (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 24th, 2o21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021) N

What will you be watching on Netflix Australia this Christmas? Let us know in the comments below!