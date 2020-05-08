What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: May 8th, 2020

Netflix Canada has a total of 33 new titles to be enjoyed on the library this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for May 8th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Iron Man 3

Director: Shane Black

Genre: Action, Adventure, Superhero | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce, Rebecca Hall

Off the back of the success of the first Avengers film, Iron Man 3 was another smash hit for the MCU at the box office. Making over $1.2 billion in theatres, that figure almost feels like a drop in the ocean of the money the MCU has made since.

Suffering from his multiple near-death experiences during the Chitauri invasion of New York, Tony Stark’s life is thrown into further turmoil when the formidable terrorist, the Mandarin, attacks.

The Big Lebowski

Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Sport | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David Huddleston

A true cult classic, The Big Lebowski is a welcome addition to the Netflix Canada library this week. Underappreciated by the box office, but beloved by the film buffs, make sure to watch the dude in action this weekend.

Slacker and bowler Jeffrey ‘The Dude’ Lebowski is involved in a case of mistaken identity when a millionaire, Jeffrey ‘The Big’ Lebowski, was the target of an assault. When Big’s trophy wife is kidnapped and held to ransom, the Dude is hired to return her home.

Love Actually

Director: Richard Curtis

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 135 Minutes

Cast: Bill Nighy, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman

While Love Actually is a Christmas film, it’s also a romantic comedy that can be enjoyed at any time of year!

Through 9 intertwining stories we learn of love and heartbreak, betrayal and loyalty, but ultimately we learn of the emotion that binds us together: Love.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Aerials (2016)

Ali G Indahouse (2002)

Bennett’s War (2019)

Captains Courageous (1996)

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Death Can Wait (2020)

Fighting (2009)

Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab (2020)

In Paradox (2019)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Lady Driver (2019)

Love Actually (2003)

Luccas Neto em: Acampamento de Ferias 2 (2020)

One Day: Justice Delivered (2019)

Roped (2020)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Si Doel the Movie (2018)

Si Doel the Movie 2 (2019)

Si, Mi Amor (2020)

Smokin’ Aces (2006)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Big Lewbowski (1998)

The Stand at Paxton County (2020)

The Women (2008)

Wild Card (2015)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Dead to Me: 2 Seasons N

Scissor Seven: Season 2 N

The Eddy: Limited Series N

The Hollow: Season 2 N

Valeria: Season 1 N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (2020) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Becoming (2020) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? let us know in the comments below!