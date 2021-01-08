What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: January 8th, 2021

It’s been a quieter week on Netflix Canada, but still reasonably busy with the addition of 37 new movies and TV series to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week, and the top 10s for January 8th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Director: John Landis

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 133 Minutes

Cast: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Cab Calloway, Cab Calloway, Frank Oz

With an all-star cast, with equally all-star music, The Blues Brothers is musical you can never forget.

After his release from prison, Jake Blues, and his brother El Wood are on a mission from god to save the Catholic home where they were raised.

Ted (2012)

Director: Seth MacFarlane

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, Seth MacFarlane, Joel McHale. Patrick Warburton

With a mouth that would make the bad taste bears look PG, Seth MacFarlane took some time away from his smash hit animated series, Family Guy, to write and direct Ted.

As a child, John Bennett wished for his teddy bear to come to life. Now as an adult, John must choose between his beer-drinking, weed-smoking, and womanizing best friend teddy bear, Ted, and the love of his life Lori.

Lupin (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 42-52 Minutes

Cast: Omar Sy, Vincent Londez, Shirine Boutella, Nicole Garcia, Antoine Gouy

Based on the popular adventures of Arsène Lupin, Netflix’s adaptation is perfect for any fan of author Marice LeBlanc’s work.

The gentleman thief Assene Diop is on a mission to avenge his father after injustice was inflicted upon him by a wealthy family.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada: January 8th, 2021

We Can Be Heroes hasn’t had the same impact on Canadian subscribers as other regions, so for now Robin Hood remains top.

As for TV series, 8 out of the top ten are Netflix Originals, where Bridgerton firmly resides.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

22 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 8th, 2021

100% Hala (2020)

Abduction (2011)

Asphalt Burning (2020) N

Charming (2021) N

Escape Room (2019)

Hello Brother (1999)

Infamous (2020)

K-9 (1989)

Pieces of a Woman (2020) N

Sea of Love (1989)

Stuck Apart (2021) N

Summerland (2020)

Ted (2012)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

The Scorpion King (2002)

The Tax Collector (2020)

Trainwreck (2015)

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

6 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 8th, 2021

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N

L.A.’s Finest (Season 1)

Lupin (Part 1) N

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (1 Collection) N

Polly Pocket (Season 2)

The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) N

6 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netlfix Canada This Week: January 8th, 2021

Creating The Queen’s Gambit (2021) N

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2020) N

History of Swear Words (Season 1) N

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) N

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1) N

Pretend It’s a City (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 8th, 2021

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) N

Surviving Death (Season 1) N

1 New Variety Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: January 8th, 2021

The Netflix Afterparty (Season 1) N

