What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: October 9th, 2020

It’s almost a Netflix Original lockout today with only one of the seven new additions being a licensed piece of content. Let’s run through the full list of what’s new on Netflix for October 9th and see what’s dominating the US top 10 movies and TV series.

This may be the final daily roundup of the week as we’re not currently expecting any new releases over the weekend but we’ll keep our what’s new on Netflix hub updated should anything arise.

Let’s take a look at a couple of the new highlights for today:

The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Radha Blank

Cast: Welker White, Reed Birney, Peggy J. Scott, Peter Kim

Writer: Radha Blank

Runtime: 129 min

Picked up from the Sundance Film Festival is this comedy directed, written by, and starring Radha Blank.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Desperate for a breakthrough as she nears the big 4-0, struggling New York City playwright Radha finds inspiration by reinventing herself as a rapper.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Andrew Neil McKenzie, Victoria Pedretti

Writer: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan is back with his second serialized entry in The Haunting universe where, this time, we visit Bly Manor.

By most accounts, this doesn’t quite live up the to expectations set by the first series (released two years ago) but is probably Netflix’s best new Halloween title added for 2020.

If you missed yesterday’s roundup you missed a few great titles including the final season of The 100.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Today

4 New Movies Added Today

Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) Netflix Original

My Step Dad: The Hippie (2018)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (2020) Netflix Original

The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added Today

Deaf U (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 2 – Rio) Netflix Original

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series and Movies on Netflix Today

Looking at the top 10s, it should come as no surprise that Hubie Halloween still sits up top. Elsewhere, Emily in Paris continues to do well in the TV list with Cocomelon still dominating in the top 10 despite the fact there are only three episodes!