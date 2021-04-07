What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: April 7th, 2021

Happy hump day and welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll take you through the 5 new Netflix Originals released for April 7th and what’s trending in the top 10s.

No removals tomorrow so plenty of time to watch all the new arrivals today. If you want to see what’s ahead for the next few days, check out our 7 day preview.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Cast: Dolly Parton

Runtime: 55 min

Netflix has seemingly entered into an overall deal with Dolly Parton (or they just really like her) with plenty of Dolly content coming to Netflix over the past couple of years.

This new variety special is an all-singing and dancing event that celebrates Parton winning MusiCares Person of the Year.

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Crime, History, Mystery

Runtime: 54 mins

If you’re looking for a good docu-series and not one that’s going to make you super depressed and weep for humanity (Hello Seaspiracy), then this is certainly for you.

Here’s what the thrilling new docu-series covers:

“In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 7th, 2021

1 New Movies Added Today

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021) Netflix Original

4 New TV Series Added Today

Snabba Cash (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Big Day (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Wedding Coach (Season 1) Netflix Original

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for April 7th, 2021