What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: June 24th, 2022

It’s a busy week on Netflix UK this week with 49 new additions to the library. So if you’re not too busy binging The Umbrella Academy this weekend, make sure to stream one of the other excellent 48 new additions.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Man Vs Bee (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 10 Minutes

Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Daniel Fearn, Jing Lusi, Greg McHugh, Julian Rhind-Tutt

One of the kings of British comedy, the legendary Rowan Atkinson makes his explosive Netflix debut in Man Vs Bee, in what could be one of his funniest roles in years.

A man finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion. Who will win, and what irreparable damage will be done in the process?

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan

It’s been nearly two years since we saw The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. To no one’s surprise, the series has already dethroned Stranger Things.

After saving the world a second time, The Umbrella Academy travels forward in time back to the year 2019. But their return home is less than smooth when they discover their father, Sir Reginald, adopted six different children for his Sparrow Academy.

The Man from Toronto (2022) N

Director: Patrick Hughes

Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Pierson Fode, Jencarlos Canela

Kevin Hart is becoming an increasingly regular figure on Netflix, and while the likes of The Umbrella Academy and Stranger Things have dominated TV, we expect The Man from Toronto to dominate the movie lists this weekend.

What happens when the world’s deadliest assassin, known as ‘The Man from Toronto’, and Teddy, New York’s biggest screw-up, are mistaken for each other in a rented Airbnb? The Man from Toronto and Teddy are forced to team up and save the day, but the real question is, will they survive each other?

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK

22 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 24th, 2022

A Fine Line (2012)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019)

Apocalypse Please! (2020)

Azali (2018)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Doom of Love (2022) N

Facing the Enemy (2007)

Fever (2014)

Five Elements of Adventure (2015)

Gabriel (2013)

Glamour Girls (2022)

Hazing (2015)

Kafka Ganja Maniacs (2014)

Land of Hope (2018)

Love & Gelato (2022) N

My Voice Will Be With You (2020)

Nausicaa (2018)

Portugal (2018)

Speak (2015)

The Craft: Legacy (2020)

The Man from Toronto (2022) N

Who Is Like Abu Riad? (2007)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 24th, 2022

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1) N

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 2) N

Man Vs Bee (Limited Series) N

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Part 1) N

No Regrets in Life (Season 1) N

Queen (Limited Series) N

Spriggan (Season 1) N

The Secret (Limited Series)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) N

13 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 24th, 2022

Beyond: An African Surf Documentary (2017)

Civil: Ben Crump (2022) N

Gypsy Spirit: Harri Stojka – Eine Reise (2010)

Hangout (2014)

Longboarding LA to NY (2016)

Lost in Karakorum (2019)

North of the Sun (2013)

Ocean Therapy (2016)

One Step Beyond (2012)

Peninsula (2014)

Refuge (2020)

The Flying Frenchies – Back to the Fjords (2014)

The Future Of (Season 1) N

3 Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 24th, 2022

Bruna Louise: Demolition (2022) N

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (2022) N

Paul Virzi: Nocturnal Admissions (2022) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 24th, 2022

First Class (Season 1) N

Snowflake Mountain (Season 1) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!